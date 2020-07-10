Singapore GE2020: Voting hours extended to 10pm due to long queues at some polling stations

SINGAPORE - Polling stations will remain open until 10pm so that voters can cast their votes, the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Friday (July 10).

The exceptions to this are polling stations in designated stay-home notice facilities.

The polls were initially scheduled to close at 8pm. However, several stations across the island saw long queues during the day.

The ELD said on Friday that although the queue situation across most of the stations had improved, "a small number" continued to see long queues.

"This extension in hours will allow enough time for all voters to cast their votes," said the ELD.

A special voting hour of 7pm to 8pm had initially been set aside for those on stay-home notice, on medical leave due to acute respiratory infection, or who have a fever, to cast their votes.

In view of the extended hours, election officials will ask such voters at stations that still have long queues to identify themselves.

These voters will be isolated in a separate holding area, in order to prevent them from mixing with other voters.

Once the queue has cleared, election officials will then arrange for them to vote.

The ELD said it strongly urged such voters to check the queue situation for their polling station at VoteQ.gowhere.gov.sg.

If the queue is long, such voters are urged to arrive at the polling station only at 9pm, or risk facing a long wait to cast their vote.

For polling stations which have no queue, such voters will be able to cast their votes as planned.

The ELD said: "(We seek) the understanding and cooperation of all voters as we seek to clear the long queues at a small number of stations, while ensuring safe voting for all voters."

In a statement on Friday evening, the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) called the extension "highly irregular" and unprecedented.

The party added that some of its polling agents had to leave the stations as they understood that polling would end at 8pm.

"This will leave some of our polling stations unattended when the boxes are sealed and may render the results questionable. We call on the ELD to rescind the decision and to end polling at 8pm," said SDP.

