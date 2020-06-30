Singapore GE2020: PAP team led by Tan Chuan-Jin to face Yee Jenn Jong-led WP team in Marine Parade GRC

SINGAPORE - Speaker of 13th Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin will anchor the People's Action Party (PAP) team in its battle against the Workers' Party (WP) in Marine Parade GRC.

This is the first year that Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong will not be around to defend the constituency, after he announced his retirement last Thursday.

On Tuesday (June 30), Mr Tan, 51, and his teammates - incumbents Seah Kian Peng, 58, and Edwin Tong, 50, as well as new faces Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, and Dr Tan See Leng, 55 - successfully submitted their nomination papers at Kong Hwa School nomination centre along Guillemard Road.

Mr Mohd Fahmi, a former army colonel, will be replacing Dr Fatimah Lateef, 54, who will be retiring. Dr Tan, who is former group chief executive and managing director of IHH Healthcare, will replace Mr Goh, 79.

The five-member WP team is helmed by former Non-Constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong, 55.

Other members include 35-year-old Ron Tan, who works in a healthcare institution's research office, and three new first-time candidates: lawyer Muhammad Fadli Mohammed Fawzi, 40; IT professional Nathaniel Koh, 36, and small business owner Muhammad Azhar Abdul Latip, 34.

They also submitted nomination papers.

Said PAP candidate Mr Seah: "This will be my fourth time running in the GE, and the second time running against WP. We take our opponents seriously and we don't take anything for granted. May the best team win."

This year, the Joo Seng area of Marine Parade GRC will be in Potong Pasir SMC.

Marine Parade GRC, has been known to be a stronghold of the PAP after it was formed in 1991. After the 1992 by-election, it was uncontested in 1997, 2001 and 2006.

But in 2011, it turned out to be the second-poorest performing GRC - after East Coast - for the PAP, polling 56.6 per cent of the votes against a National Solidarity Party that had star candidate Nicole Seah in its ranks.

PAP team in Marine Parade returned to victory after winning 64.1 per cent of the votes in 2015.

In the days leading up to Nomination Day, there was speculation that Ms Seah, now a WP candidate, would be fielded in Marine Parade GRC at the last minute.

In 2011, the 33-year-old associate director in a multinational marketing firm contested Marine Parade GRC under the banner of the NSP, and the fierce fight saw the PAP team winning by a tight margin of 56.7 per cent of the votes.

No surprise sprung up on Nomination Day, as Ms Seah was fielded in the team to contest East Coast GRC, where she has been spotted walking the ground with the WP.