Singapore GE2020: Reform Party chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam in 14-day SHN after UK trip

SINGAPORE - Reform Party (RP) secretary-general Kenneth Jeyaretnam returned to Singapore from England on Thursday (June 25) and is seeking a shorter stay-home notice (SHN).

Party chairman Andy Zhu told The Straits Times that Mr Jeyaretnam has written to the authorities.

"The information that I have is that he has asked the relevant (authorities) for a shorter SHN," said Mr Zhu, who led several RP members on a walkabout in Ang Mo Kio GRC on Thursday.

Singapore residents returning from overseas have to serve a 14-day SHN in a designated facility.

They can serve the SHN at home if they had spent 14 days prior in one of a handful of countries, including Australia and Taiwan.

However, Britain is not on the list and Mr Zhu said Mr Jeyaretnam was in England to visit his son, who studies there.

Nomination Day is on June 30. Mr Jeyaretnam, 61, would not have completed his 14-day SHN by that date.

But a potential candidate can authorise a representative to submit the nomination papers on Nomination Day, if unwell and certified by a medical practitioner to be unfit, the Elections Department had announced earlier.

On Thursday, potential RP candidates turned up at the Ang Mo Kio Central Market to hand out fliers and speak to residents.

Mr Zhu, 37, was there with three other candidates - Ms Noraini Yunos, 52; Mr Charles Yeo, 30; and Mr Mahaboob Batcha, 52.

The party chairman said RP has worked the ground in the five-person Ang Mo Kio GRC since 2011.

"We have been through two contests in Ang Mo Kio and we believe it is not about the candidates who are coming back to serve (but) the party that is still around to serve Singaporeans," he told The Straits Times.

The People's Action Party (PAP) team won in 2011 with 69.33 per cent of the votes and 78.63 per cent of the ballots in 2015.

The team was led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in both elections.

The party has won in every general election there since the GRC's formation in 1991.

In addition to Ang Mo Kio GRC, Mr Zhu said RP intends to field candidates in the single-seat wards of Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang.

RP will not be back in West Coast GRC, where it contested unsuccessfully in 2011 and 2015.

In a Facebook post on June 23, Mr Jeyaretnam ruled out the GRC, saying it was to avoid a potential three-cornered fight with the PAP and the Progress Singapore Party.