GE candidates do not need to be tested for Covid-19: MOH

There is no need for political party candidates to be tested for Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health's director of medical services Kenneth Mak.

Associate Professor Mak was responding to a question at a virtual press conference yesterday on whether there should be testing for candidates out campaigning in the run-up to the upcoming election.

But he added: "Candidates or those who are in fact coming forward for the election, as well as their supporters, must obey safe distancing measures.

"These have been put forward already by the Elections Department, and they are designed to protect the health and safety of all members of the public, as well as those who are campaigning themselves.

"We urge all who are involved in the election to obey these rules and regulations, which are designed to protect them as well as the public."

Various agencies are watching very closely to make sure safe distancing measures are not breached, said Prof Mak, irrespective of who commits the offence.

"It's not an issue of whether or not these are political parties carrying out their walkabouts, or whether they are other individuals," he said.

Officers would first give advice and educate people, he said. But if the breaches continue or are egregious and risk the safety of others, penalties may have to be imposed.

On whether Singaporeans living in Malaysia can return to cast their votes, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said they would be able to do so.

"Whether you're in Malaysia, whether you're in any other country, if you would like to vote... then come back and vote. There is no reason why you can't come back and vote," he said.

Those returning may be put on stay-home notice (SHN), which means they are not supposed to leave their homes for a fortnight.

Mr Wong said: "Even under SHN, there can be arrangements made for you to vote."

Salma Khalik