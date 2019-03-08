From The Backbench: Cap taxi and private-hire car numbers

MR ANG HIN KEE (Ang Mo Kio GRC)

Cap taxi and private-hire car numbers

The recent boom in the private-hire car sector has outstripped the growth in commuters, said Mr Ang.

There are about 130,000 taxi and private-hire vocational licence holders in the market, and it appears there are too many drivers fighting for the limited pie, said Mr Ang.

He suggested the Transport Ministry consider capping the number of taxis and private-hire cars on the road. Mr Ang said the age requirement for new taxi and private-hire drivers could also be raised, to prevent an oversupply of drivers.

MR MELVIN YONG (Tanjong Pagar GRC)

Virtual bus stops for greater convenience

To boost convenience for commuters, Mr Yong suggested the use of virtual bus stops for an ongoing government pilot of on-demand public buses.

This means commuters can select their pick-up or drop-off points along certain designated zones, instead of being confined to traditional bus stops.

Mr Yong also proposed deploying the on-demand bus services to areas where there is low financial viability to have fixed and scheduled buses, due to a low population density, such as private landed estates.

MS LEE BEE WAH (Nee Soon GRC)

Ban bicycles, PMDs in crowded areas

Bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) should be banned in areas within housing estates which are crowded or where accidents are rife, Ms Lee said.

She said the town council would be the best organisation to decide where the bans should be, as it receives a lot of feedback on such issues.

Ms Lee said the Government can give town councils the power to decide where cycling and PMD riding should be banned, for the safety of residents, especially young children and the elderly.

NON-CONSTITUENCY MP DENNIS TAN

Go beyond current rail reliability gauge

Singapore must go beyond the current Mean Kilometre Between Failure (MKBF) metric in its rail reliability measurement approach.

The MKBF, while an internationally recognised indicator for rail reliability, does not include delays that are not more than five minutes, Mr Tan pointed out.

"Delays, whether long or short, have potential ripple-effects that can snowball, meaning that these train delays affect other activities and constitute an economic cost to all involved," Mr Tan said.