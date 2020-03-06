From The Backbench

MR FAISAL MANAP (ALJUNIED GRC)

Allow Medifund use for transport fares

People with conditions like stroke may not be able to travel by public transport to their medical appointments, Mr Faisal said. And they may not be able to afford a taxi or private-hire car, meaning that they default on their medical appointments instead.

He asked the Health Ministry to allow the use of Medifund to reimburse such transport expenses for needy patients. "Allowing Medifund to be used for reimbursement of transport fares would surely ease the financial struggles and, more importantly, enhance the accessibility of medical treatments for this group," he said.

DR CHIA SHI-LU (TANJONG PAGAR GRC)

Lower out-of-pocket cost of primary care

Healthcare expenses could be significantly reduced if Singaporeans work with primary care providers to arrest or slow the progress of their medical conditions, Dr Chia said.

He asked if the Health Ministry could therefore implement further measures to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for primary care. This would include allowing Medisave to be used for a wider range of outpatient bills, he said.

"Very often, surgery and hospital stays can be averted with early detection and intervention," he added.

NOMINATED MP IRENE QUAY

Let allied healthcare staff issue MCs

Allied health providers should be allowed to issue medical certificates (MCs) limited to two days per patient visit, in order to reduce unnecessary delays for patients, Ms Quay said.

At present, many allied health workers are taking over follow-up appointments for patients with chronic diseases. However, such patients often require MCs after consultations and have to be directed to doctors to obtain them.

She said: "This results in unnecessary delays to patients and is disruptive to allied health practitioners and collaborative practice prescribers, as well as the doctor who might be seeing another patient."

DR LILY NEO (JALAN BESAR GRC)

Have scheme to better support caregivers

The majority of people with mental health disorders live at home, said Dr Neo, adding that even those with major disorders are typically not hospitalised.

"It is always a drain on the caregivers to look after those afflicted family members, especially those with major disorders," she said.

She asked if the Health Ministry has schemes in place to better support such caregivers.

Linette Lai