From The Backbench

MS SYLVIA LIM (Aljunied GRC)

Getting value for money

Unlike other products and services that the Government procures, defence systems may not be freely tested in the market due to issues such as confidentiality, Ms Lim pointed out.

She asked how the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) assesses the reasonableness of prices quoted by vendors, and ensures it receives fair value for money on its purchases. "At stake in this decision is hundreds of millions, or even billions of dollars," Ms Lim said. "More importantly, it involves the lives and safety of our men and women in uniform, and ultimately, Singapore's security."

MR CHONG KEE HIONG (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC)

Dealing with diversity in national service

Singapore's population demographics have evolved over time, meaning that the profile of young men serving national service has become more diverse, Mr Chong said. These include children from inter-racial and transnational marriages, and Singaporeans who have lived overseas for some time. There are also permanent residents and new citizens.

He asked how Mindef is helping these different groups understand the need for NS and foster a sense of unity among them, as well as whether there are orientation programmes to help those who have spent extended periods of time overseas adjust to cultural differences here.

MR SEAH KIAN PENG (Marine Parade GRC)

Making climate 7th pillar of Total Defence

Given that climate change is an existential threat to Singapore, climate defence should be added as the seventh pillar of Total Defence, Mr Seah said.

This will raise the political importance of the issue so that it is no longer on the back burner, and environmental concerns will no longer be considered the "poor cousin of economic growth" in bureaucratic decision-making, he said.

Mr Seah noted that last year, digital defence was added as the sixth pillar of Total Defence. "Some may say we're moving too fast in adding one more. I would argue that we have moved too slow," he said.

MR DESMOND CHOO (Tampines GRC)

Engaging the US and China

Both the United States and China are key partners for Singapore, said Mr Choo, who asked how Singapore can continue engaging both states on security collaboration. He noted that Singapore has strong security and economic ties with the US, and extensive economic cooperation with China, which is Singapore's largest export market.

"We must be clear-eyed about our own national interest and understand (the) Government's considerations when we adopt principled positions on bilateral, regional or international issues," he said.

Linette Lai