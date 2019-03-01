From The Backbench

MS SYLVIA LIM (Aljunied GRC)

Publish annual report on cyber security

Given the recent breaches, the Government should look into publishing an annual report on the cyber-security readiness of public agencies, Ms Lim suggested.

Doing so would "give some reassurance to citizens and encourage the achievement of high standards", she said.

Ms Lim also asked if there are guidelines in place so that people whose data has been compromised can be notified in a timely manner, allowing them to protect themselves and seek recourse.

MR LOUIS NG (Nee Soon GRC)

Extend childcare leave on per child basis

Extend childcare leave on a per child basis, and allow parents with two or more children to use their sick leave entitlements when a child is sick, Mr Ng said.

"It doesn't make sense that the amount of leave doesn't increase when you have more kids," he added. "Parents with four kids clearly need more leave than parents with one child."

He recalled how all three of his children contracted hand, foot and mouth disease consecutively, with one child out of school for two weeks.

"I'm not even sure if parents who have two or more kids will have sufficient annual leave once their childcare leave has been used."

MR ANG HIN KEE (Ang Mo Kio GRC)

Help public officers stay relevant

As technological disruption quickens the pace of transformation, Mr Ang asked how jobs in the public sector have changed, and what else is in store for public servants.

"I hope the Government can take the lead in ensuring that all public sector workers have access to relevant training, reskilling and redeployment opportunities," he said.

He also asked if the various ministries and public agencies are aware of the challenges faced by those who may struggle with acquiring new skill sets - especially older workers.

MS RAHAYU MAHZAM (Jurong GRC)

Firms have role in family-friendly culture

Employers have a role to play in fostering a more family-friendly workplace culture, Ms Rahayu said.

Many young parents find a sense of purpose and drive in a meaningful job, but also yearn for work-life balance so that they can spend time with their families, she added.

Ms Rahayu, who is a parent herself, asked if existing schemes to get firms to foster a more family-friendly culture have been successful, and if more can be done to achieve this goal.

Linette Lai