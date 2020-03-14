Four new SMCs created; three existing ones absorbed

Four out of 14 single-member constituencies (SMCs) will be new ones, according to the report of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee made public yesterday.

These SMCs have been carved out from larger group representation constituencies, all People's Action Party (PAP) strongholds: Kebun Baru out of Nee Soon GRC, Marymount out of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Punggol West out of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Yio Chu Kang out of Ang Mo Kio GRC.

The total number of SMCs is one more than the existing 13 SMCs.

When constituency boundaries were last reviewed ahead of the 2015 General Election, three new SMCs were created from larger GRCs: Bukit Batok was carved out of Jurong GRC, Fengshan out of East Coast GRC and MacPherson out of Marine Parade GRC.

Fengshan is now one of three single seats, including Sengkang West and Punggol East, that have been scrapped and will no longer exist.

Fengshan, now represented by MP Cheryl Chan, will go back to East Coast GRC, which has been bumped up to a five-man team.

Meanwhile, Sengkang West and Punggol East - which have traditionally been stomping grounds for the opposition Workers' Party (WP) - have been redrawn as part of a new four-member Sengkang GRC. Sengkang West MP Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health, is expected to contest the GRC.

Punggol East MP Charles Chong first contested the 1988 election and is the longest-serving PAP backbencher in Parliament.

The move to carve out new SMCs was largely expected, given the committee's earlier directive to have more than 13 SMCs.

Analysts had also predicted that the large six-member Ang Mo Kio GRC and Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC could be reduced by one ward each to produce new SMCs.

Potong Pasir, previously with 16,739 voters - far below the lower limit of 20,000 set for SMCs - had been the subject of speculation that it could be wiped off the electoral map.

As a constituency held by opposition veteran Chiam See Tong from 1984 to 2011, its boundaries had remained untouched for more than 30 years, even as its population continued to shrink.

But the SMC remains, thanks to the inclusion of several polling districts from Marine Parade GRC and some adjustments which bumped up its voter numbers to 18,551.

Over at Nee Soon GRC, the carving out of Kebun Baru will take 22,413 voters with it.

PAP's Henry Kwek, who now helms the ward, will have to battle solo if there are no personnel changes.

The new Marymount SMC covers areas currently under Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Josephine Teo, who is Minister for Manpower, while Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sun Xueling, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, could find herself helming Punggol West SMC.

Ditto for Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Koh Poh Koon in Yio Chu Kang, which was hived off as an SMC in the 2006 General Election, before being returned to Ang Mo Kio GRC in 2011.

Dr Koh is Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

National University of Singapore (NUS) sociologist Tan Ern Ser said the removal of the WP targets of Sengkang West and Punggol East could reduce the party's hoped-for chances of expanding its territory.

Dr Bilveer Singh, an associate professor at the NUS Department of Political Science, told The Straits Times that while these SMCs are gone, the WP can still give the ruling party a run for its money in the new Sengkang GRC.

He thinks Mrs Teo is a likely candidate to lead the new Marymount SMC, which covers areas currently under her. "She has invested lots of political capital there," he said.

What about her colleague in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Mr Chee Hong Tat? Dr Singh thinks he will remain in the GRC. "He is strong enough to handle a GRC, especially since he is a potential full minister," he said.

Mr Chee is currently Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry as well as for Education.

But for those who doubt that heavyweights such as Mrs Teo and Mr Chee would be deployed to a single seat, Dr Tan's money is on MP Chong Kee Hiong, who made his debut on the Bishan-Toa Payoh team in 2015, alongside Mr Chee.

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan does not exclude the possibility of a completely new face contesting in Marymount.

"It is quite unlikely for Mrs Teo to be moved to Marymount. She will likely helm a GRC," he said.