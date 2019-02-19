Former DPP chief Benjamin Pwee applies to join SDP

SINGAPORE -Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary-general Benjamin Pwee has applied to join the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

Mr Pwee said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 19) that he and his team decided to do so "after much internal discussion and considerations".

"We share and believe in the values and ideals that SDP stands for, and they have many other like-minded credible people," he wrote.

"We also believe in their organisational resources and capabilities as a longstanding political party in Singapore."

The SDP was founded in 1980 by Mr Chiam See Tong. It is currently led by Mr Chee Soon Juan and chaired by Dr Paul Tambyah.

Earlier this month, Mr Pwee said that he was leaving the DPP to join a "bigger, more effective" party, although he did not disclose the party's name then.

At the time, he also spoke of the importance of having other opposition members "consolidate behind a few key established credible leaders" so that at least one-third of the House will have opposition representation.

Mr Pwee told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the team applying to join the SDP includes DPP members as well as new faces from his personal circle of friends.

He added that as team leader, he is the first to resign from the DPP and apply to the SDP "to show the way".

If accepted to the party, Mr Pwee said he will be "happy to help out" where he can, and that he will be guided by the decisions of SDP's leadership.

Mr Pwee contested the 2011 General Election under the banner of the Singapore People's Party (SPP), and took the helm at the DPP in 2013.

In the last general election in 2015, he and then chairman Hamim Aliyas quit the DPP to contest Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC under the SPP. Both men resumed their former posts after the polls.

Mr Hamim is now secretary-general of the DPP. The Straits Times has contacted the SDP for comment.