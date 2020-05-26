Foreign worker levy waiver, rebates extended by up to 2 months for firms unable to resume work after circuit breaker

SINGAPORE - Businesses which are not allowed to resume operations on-site immediately after the circuit breaker ends on June 1 will have the foreign worker levy waived for up to two more months.

Levy rebates will also be extended for them for up to two more months, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told Parliament on Tuesday (May 26).

This is part of a fourth round of measures to help firms manage costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will include all businesses in the construction, marine and offshore, and process sectors, he said in a speech on the fourth budget, dubbed the Fortitude Budget.

The waiver will be 100 per cent in June, and 50 per cent in July, while the rebate will be $750 in June, and $375 in July.

Mr Heng first announced in the Solidarity Budget speech on April 6 that the foreign worker levy due in April would be waived, and firms would receive a rebate of $750 that month for each work permit or S Pass holder, from levies paid this year.

After the circuit breaker period - during which most workplaces have to close - was extended for four more weeks, the waiver and rebate were extended by a month.