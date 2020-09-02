Five highlights

1. Jamus Lim debates Josephine Teo, Jessica Tan on jobs data

Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) crossed swords with Manpower Minister Josephine Teo over the issue of Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders.

Mrs Teo noted that in the last five years, their number has grown by fewer than 9,000 a year on average - less than a third of the 30,400 in the earlier five-year period.

But Associate Professor Lim said slowing the rate of issuance is a "very blunt strategy" to ensure that local professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) do not get displaced. He then contended the slowdown in the rate of EP and S Pass issuance is less dramatic than depicted.

Mrs Teo said she was merely stating the facts. Ms Jessica Tan (East Coast GRC) asked Prof Lim for suggestions on the numbers that Singapore should look at, given the issues he had earlier pointed out with the numbers "not tallying up".

Prof Lim said he was not suggesting the numbers were incorrect. Ms Tan pressed him to come up with alternative suggestions in managing the issue of PMET jobs.

"Are you suggesting that we stop the number of EPs completely or S Passes?" she asked. Prof Lim did not respond to this but said Singapore should not be looking at pure numbers to make conclusions on whether PMETs are being displaced.

2. WP chairman Sylvia Lim calls for review of ethnic classification

Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim, who was brought up in an English-speaking family, found herself "constantly feeling inadequate" about the state of her Mandarin.

"Before I entered politics, my knowledge of Chinese customs and practices was focused on celebrating Chinese New Year," she recalled of her limitations in this area, which she said she was not proud of.

She shared her personal story to make the point about how she, as a member of the Chinese majority, does not need to pass a test of "Chinese-ness" to qualify as a candidate in an election.

On the other hand, electoral requirements under the group representation constituency system tend to put a focus on minority representation, which she said can put an uncomfortable spotlight on minority candidates who must file an application to show they are "Malay enough" or "Indian enough" to qualify for an election.

Ms Lim (Aljunied GRC) said the role of race in elections should be reviewed as part of steps to move towards a race-blind society.

She also suggested several areas that could be reviewed, including the Chinese, Malay, Indian and Other model of ethnic classification.

3. Why Manpower Minister Josephine Teo got emotional

The Covid-19 pandemic has put severe stress on the workforce, affecting various groups of workers, including mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians who are concerned about fair treatment and fair opportunities.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo's speech took an emotional turn when she teared up as she pledged to help groups of workers hit by the crisis.

These workers are on her mind as well as that of her team at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) every single day, she said.

"We are always here, listening to their struggles, thinking deeply about the support that they need, recognising the constraints, adjusting policies in their best interests, and finding better ways to protect them against unfair practices, ultimately, helping them get onto the path of growth in their work lives that they so deserve."

Following a brief pause, she spoke directly to them: "Please know that you are always in our hearts. However long the storm lasts, MOM will walk this journey with you.

"However tough it may be, we will help you bounce back," she said, her voice wavering as she choked back tears.

4. Leong Mun Wai's remarks on DBS leadership draw a response

Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai of the Progress Singapore Party hammered home the need to regulate the numbers of foreigners in firms here and restore the balance of interests between Singaporeans and foreigners.

But his comment on the leadership of local bank DBS drew a swift rebuttal from Mr Derrick Goh (Nee Soon GRC), a managing director and head of group audit at the bank.

Mr Leong had noted that after the appointment of Mr John Olds as chief executive of DBS Bank in 1998, a senior Japanese banker told him: "Leong-san, it's like having a foreigner to run Mitsubishi Bank in Japan. It's unthinkable!"

Mr Leong, a former managing director of OCBC Securities, told the House he had supported Mr Olds' appointment.

"However, I am deeply disappointed now because 22 years after his appointment, DBS is still without a home-grown CEO."

This prompted Mr Goh to point out that all members of DBS' top management team are Singaporean, except for one, who is a Malaysian and a permanent resident.

The bank's current CEO, Mr Piyush Gupta, was born in India and became a Singapore citizen in 2009.

5. Will Singapore sink like the Titanic?

When the British luxury passenger liner Titanic embarked on its maiden journey in 1912, it was an engineering marvel of its time. Yet, it struck an iceberg and sank, killing over 1,500 people.

Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) used the example to draw a metaphor, warning against complacency when assessing Singapore's economy, which has been billed to be "brilliantly engineered and painstakingly maintained through sound policy" .

The lack of functioning lifeboats on the Titanic contributed to the disaster, he noted, warning that insufficient social safety nets will undermine the confidence and peace of mind of Singaporeans.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who is NTUC deputy secretary-general, was more optimistic.

Singapore is aware that its economy is one that is constantly changing, which is why the Government has rolled out industry transformation maps to adapt to the changing needs of the economy, he said.

Singapore's economy is unlike the Titanic, a one-time invention "used until it (fell) apart", said Mr Heng.

"We know we have to transform. In fact, (this transformation) is not fast enough, and that is our worry...

"So, in that sense, we are not the Titanic."