Fairer, prosperous society for all, not just privileged few

MR MICHAEL FANG

Candidate

My fellow Singaporeans, this general election is the most crucial in our nation's history since 1959 when the PAP (People's Action Party) came to power.

It presents the clearest choice our people have had in 61 years, between a vision of a future where the rich become richer, and that of the middle class and those who aspire to the middle class who are squeezed and being left behind.

Singapore today is an example of a society where inequality abounds. The Prime Minister earns $2.2 million a year while a cleaner may earn only slightly in excess of $14,000.

In other words, the PM earns almost 152 times that of a cleaner. The income disparity between the elite and the privileged, and the lowest income groups, is obscene.

Peoples Voice wants to deliver a fairer and prosperous society for the many, and not just the privileged few. Over the years, no one who has lived in Singapore can fail to recognise how the State has become ever more powerful and rich at the expense of the individual.

Due to the PAP's disastrous immigration, housing, Central Provident Fund, jobs and healthcare policies, the State has become richer while the common man has become poorer.

Many of you can relate to how you paid top prices for your HDB apartment on the promise by PAP leaders that the value of your property would never go down.

But alas, you know those were false promises and Mr Lawrence Wong has told you that at the end of 99 years, your apartment is essentially worth zero and returns to the State.

Many of you also rightfully feel aggrieved that the jobs which you were previously doing are now being done by foreigners, and that the standard of living of your family has plunged, and you may even be in financial difficulties because you have lost your job.

A government is like a father to its people. And a father who provides for alien children whilst allowing the breakfast, lunch and dinner of his own children to be stolen is a bad father.

Peoples Voice will always fight for Singaporeans to have the best-paying jobs in our country. That is why we have advocated for a freeze of all S Passes and a dramatic reduction in the number of employment passes. There are many Singaporeans who are well qualified to do the jobs which are paid $2,400 and above, and are deprived of doing them because these jobs are presently being done by foreigners.

We need to regain our country, our dignity and our future by restoring the balance of power in favour of the Singapore people. For Peoples Voice, it will always be about putting people first and making Singapore our home again. On July 10, vote for Peoples Voice to safeguard your interests and that of your next generation.