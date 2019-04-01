Facebook and industry group express concern over Singapore's proposed law against online falsehoods

SINGAPORE - A spokesman for Facebook has expressed concern that a proposed law against online falsehoods here would "compel" it to remove content deemed to be false by the Singapore Government and to push out corrections to its users.

Mr Simon Milner, Facebook's Asia-Pacific vice-president for public policy, said the social media giant has a responsibility to handle any government request to remove alleged misinformation carefully and thoughtfully as it deems giving people a place to express themselves freely and safely important.

"We will continue to work with the government, industry and our own community on this important issue, and share the same commitment to reduce the spread of deliberate online falsehoods," he added, in response to queries from The Straits Times over the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday (April 1).

Under the law, Internet platforms including social media networks like Facebook will be required to act swiftly to limit the spread of falsehoods by displaying corrections alongside such posts, or removing them. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to $1 million.

Those who spread online falsehoods with a malicious intent to harm public interest could also face jail terms of up to 10 years.

A spokesman for Twitter said its teams were still reviewing the implications of the Bill as this was the first time the company had seen it in its entirety.

Google also said it would study the Bill to determine its next steps while urging the Government to "allow for a full and transparent public consultation on the proposed legislation".

The Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), an industry group which represents the social media giants, joined Facebook in expressing its concern over the proposed law.

Said its managing director Jeff Paine: "We are concerned that the proposed legislation gives the Singapore Government full discretion over what is considered true or false... and hope that (its) enforcement will not be at the expense of the benefits that public debate and exchange of ideas can bring."

During hearings in March last year by a select committee studying the issue of deliberate online falsehoods, Mr Milner was questioned for three hours by Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam over a major Facebook breach that saw 50 million users' private data being exploited by political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

Mr Milner on Monday noted that Singapore's draft legislation already reflects a number of measures that Facebook has introduced to combat fake news.

"This includes identifying and disrupting coordinated inauthentic behaviour, introducing more transparency on political ads, removing fake accounts and introducing digital literacy programmes," said Mr Milner.

Mr Milner's comments came a day after Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg called for "a more active role for governments and regulators" in the four areas of harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

"The rules governing the Internet allowed a generation of entrepreneurs to build services that changed the world and created a lot of value in people's lives," he wrote.

"It's time to update these rules to define clear responsibilities for people, companies and governments going forward."