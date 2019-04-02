Facebook and industry group concerned over proposed law

A spokesman for Facebook has expressed concern that a proposed law against online falsehoods here would compel it to remove content deemed to be false by the Singapore Government and to push corrections to its users.

Mr Simon Milner, Facebook's Asia-Pacific vice-president for public policy, said the social media giant has a responsibility to handle any government request to remove alleged misinformation carefully and thoughtfully as it deems giving people a place to express themselves freely and safely important.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2019, with the headline 'Facebook and industry group concerned over proposed law'.
