Expanded dispute resolution complex to open in August

The old Traffic Police headquarters in Maxwell Road, which is currently being refurbished as part of the expansion of the Maxwell Chambers, will open on Aug 8 after two years of restoration works.

The expansion of the dispute resolution complex, renamed Maxwell Chambers Suites, started in 2017 to meet the growing demand for dispute resolution services in Singapore.

The opening date was announced by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday at the Inter-Pacific Bar Association conference.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day conference, Mr Shanmugam said Maxwell Chambers Suites, along with other initiatives, has boosted Singapore's position as an international dispute resolution centre.

He added that the demand for dispute resolution services is set to go up as the region grows, noting that the combined economy of the 10 Asean nations is expected to grow at about 5 per cent per year.

Singapore, with strong rule of law and a trusted legal system as well as good relations with its neighbours, is a good place for companies to build their regional bases and do business, said the minister.

"As the region grows, there is going to be a lot of work, and Singapore is the most neutral place to handle disputes which arise in the region," he added.

RIGHT PLACE As the region grows, there is going to be a lot of work, and Singapore is the most neutral place to handle disputes which arise in the region. HOME AFFAIRS AND LAW MINISTER K. SHANMUGAM (left), on growing demand for dispute resolution services in the region.

On Aug 7, Singapore will host the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation, which will be named the Singapore Convention on Mediation.

Highlighting this, Mr Shanmugam said Singapore played an active role in negotiating the convention, which will facilitate the enforcement of mediated settlement agreements and help to promote international trade and commerce.

He added: "This convention will help Singapore position itself as an international dispute resolution hub and active contributor to the development of legal frameworks on the international stage."

During his speech, Mr Shanmugam also welcomed the second speaker of the day, Malaysia's prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim.

Describing Datuk Seri Anwar as one of the most charismatic politicians on either side of the Causeway, he said there have been few who could match his political skills in the last 30 to 40 years.