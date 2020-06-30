Ex-SingFirst chief Tan Jee Say applies to rejoin SDP

Former Singaporeans First (SingFirst) chief Tan Jee Say has asked to rejoin the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), after his party was dissolved last week.

Posting on his Facebook page yesterday morning, he wrote: "Singapore needs a strong opposition to check the Government and provide an alternative voice for the people.

"In this light, I initiated contact with Dr Chee (SDP chief Chee Soon Juan) and told him that I would like to rejoin SDP because firstly, the values of SDP reflect the values and beliefs I champion for Singaporeans."

His move comes less than a week after he announced the dissolution of SingFirst and encouraged its members to join other opposition parties.

Mr Tan had also expressed hope that Singaporeans will continue to support him and former SingFirst members "wherever we go".

SDP has confirmed he has applied to rejoin the party.

If accepted as a member, this would be the third time he has joined the party.

Mr Tan began his political career with SDP in 2011 and was a member of the party's team that contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the 2011 General Election.

He resigned after the election to stand in the presidential election, in which he was placed third out of four candidates. He then returned to SDP but left again to form SingFirst in 2015.

While Mr Tan has not been spotted on the campaign trail so far, his announcement to join SDP a day before Nomination Day could see him being fielded by the party.

SDP has indicated it will contest in five constituencies: Yuhua, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok SMCs, and Holland-Bukit Timah and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs.

Meanwhile, the party has begun to unveil its first group of candidates for the July 10 election.

Since Sunday, it has introduced five of them online over two days, posting a short video of each candidate on social media platforms, with accompanying introductory notes.

Two of them will be contesting an election for the first time.

Ms Min Cheong, 35, a marketing communications strategist, and Mr Alfred Tan, 54, an entrepreneur, have been spotted on walkabouts in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Another two candidates have taken part in at least one election.

One is Mr Benjamin Pwee, a civil servant for eight years before he joined opposition politician Chiam See Tong's team to contest in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in 2011.

The other is Mr James Gomez, who was part of SDP's Sembawang GRC team in the 2011 election.

Mr Pwee has been engaging residents in Yuhua SMC, while Mr Gomez has been seen in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Although the fifth candidate, Mr Robin Low, has not contested an election, he is not a newbie in politics. He was previously with the Democratic Progressive Party and in the past months, he has been introducing himself to voters in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

Other SDP candidates include Dr Chee, who has said he will contest in Bukit Batok SMC, and chairman Paul Tambyah, who has been seen at walkabouts in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

SDP said it will continue to introduce more candidates in the coming days.



BENJAMIN PWEE, 52

Business development strategist

Mr Pwee has provided consultancy services to various organisations, including Fortune 50 companies and non-governmental organisations.

"I believe in serving all of our small and medium-sized enterprises, to help them grow and develop their business into the world and creating jobs and income for all Singaporeans," he said in a video on the party's social media pages.

A former government scholarship holder, he was a civil servant between 1990 and 1998, working as a senior policy officer in the ministries of foreign affairs, home affairs and defence.

He entered politics in 2011, contesting the general election as a member of opposition politician Chiam See Tong's team in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

In the 2015 election, he contested in the GRC again, leading a joint team from the Singapore People's Party and Democratic Progressive Party.

He joined the Singapore Democratic Party last year.

Mr Pwee is married with three children.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from England's Cambridge University and a master's in public administration from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

ALFRED TAN, 54

Entrepreneur

Mr Tan, has been involved in various aspects of business and entrepreneurship, having worked in international banking, corporate finance and business management.

He is director of local food and beverage chain Kopi Ong, which sells coffee in the Central Bu-siness District.

Mr Tan believes he can contribute to nation-building because of his experience in international business.

"The benefits of a vibrant and enterprising economy must be aligned and directed to the benefit and well-being of society and the individuals in it," he said.

A father of two grown-up daughters, he dipped his toe in politics in 2015, when he began volunteering with the SDP. This is his first time contesting in a general election.

He holds a degree from the National University of Singapore, and has a master's in business administration from the University of Birmingham.

JAMES GOMEZ, 55

Academic and regional director of a think-tank

A political scientist, Mr Gomez has worked for international non-governmental organisations, inter-governmental organisations, public and private universities, as well as research institutes and think-tanks.

He has held various roles, including dean, professor and programme director at tertiary institutions in the region and elsewhere.

He said the concerns of Singaporeans go beyond the immediate health crisis.

"At the end of the day, what affects Singaporeans the most are concerns over the rising cost of living, population density, healthcare and housing affordability, poverty and inequality, a weak social security and pension system," he added.

Mr Gomez joined the Singapore Democratic Party in 2010 and was a member of the party's team that contested Sembawang GRC in 2011.

In 2006, he contested the general election as a Workers' Party candidate.

Mr Gomez is married with no children.

ROBIN LOW, 45

Entrepreneur

Mr Low, who has his own business, is involved in several community projects, including a non-governmental organisation that promotes efficient disaster response and sustainable disaster recovery.

He also works with vulnerable communities in Singapore and abroad, through organisations like the Industrial and Services Cooperative Society (Iscos).

His work with refugees has taught him that everyone has ideas and aspirations, he said. "I enjoy working with communities on solutions because I believe communities hold the solutions to problems we face."

Mr Low wants to focus on better support for marginalised families through action, by engaging and getting them to think about new ways to increase their income sustainably.

Mr Low studied at the National University of Singapore.

MIN CHEONG, 35

Marketing communications strategist

Ms Cheong has worked for multinational corporations, start-ups and non-profit organisations across such industries as technology and education.

She said: "It's my hope that we will nurture a real appetite and aptitude for critical thinking and meaningful debate, empathy as well as an unwavering desire to fight the good fight for people who need support alongside causes worth championing."

She is an avid practitioner of krav maga, an Israeli military fighting and self-defence system.

In a video posted on the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) website, she said her focus is on "workforce wellness", which she describes as an overarching approach to reforming how people in Singapore live and work.

She became involved with the SDP in 2011, working in its policy studies unit. This is the first general election she is contesting.

