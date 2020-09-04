Evolution of education system key to ensuring fair, just society

The education system needs to evolve to ensure Singapore remains a fair and just society, said Minister of State for Education as well as Social and Family Development Sun Xueling yesterday.

It must also always remain a social enabler so that everyone - especially those who may have started with less - will have hope and confidence that they have equal access to opportunities to do well, achieve their aspirations and find happiness, she added.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the President's Address, Ms Sun said: "I believe our social conscience tells us that we do not want to create a self-fulfilling class system in Singapore that is entrenched and segregates individuals, limiting them in their endeavours, and stifling hopes and dreams.

"As a people, we aspire towards a fair, just and inclusive society where everyone has equal opportunities to develop to their fullest potential, regardless of their backgrounds."

The Government, she added, has made efforts towards increasing pre-school subsidies and the number of places in government-supported pre-schools. These are pre-schools where the Government provides funding to the operators to keep fees low.

It has also made significant investment in the recruitment of teachers, as well as in their progression and professional development, said Ms Sun. "Taken together, this sends a strong signal that the Government prioritises the early learning years and wants to give every child a good starting point from which they can chart their future paths."

She added that the Government should examine how it can further increase pre-school participation as there are still some children whose attendance is irregular, and a few who are not even enrolled.

She also called for more community partners to contribute to the KidStart programme - which helps children from low-income families up to age six - through the Growing Together with KidStart initiative.

Singapore also needs to move away from an overemphasis on grades, said Ms Sun.

"Not just within the school system, but also a broader mindset shift in society, including from among employers and parents. And we need to make real changes to some of the current ways of doing things, such as greater recognition of skills when evaluating someone for a job," she said.

Even existing schemes like Direct School Admission, which already recognises diverse talents such as in sports and the performing arts, can be improved.

In her speech, Ms Sun encouraged schools to dig deeper for potential.

For example, in sports selection, schools can look beyond sports-specific competencies such as the ability to dribble or serve, and instead also look for natural abilities like agility, coordination and speed, she said.

She added that the Government will make sure children with special education needs can access quality and affordable support in both mainstream and special education schools.

It will also actively look for ways to foster "purposeful interaction" between students with and without special education needs, to create an inclusive environment, she said.

"We ourselves hold the keys to building a fair, just and inclusive society - through our efforts in our children's education," said Ms Sun.