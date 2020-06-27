Eight more PAP new faces unveiled

GAN SIOW HUANG, 46

Former air force brigadier-general

Ms Gan made history in 2015 when she became the first woman brigadier-general in Singapore.

She served in the military for more than 25 years, beginning as an air traffic controller and rising through the ranks to command Singapore's four airbases, the largest formation in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). She left the Singapore Armed Forces in March and is now deputy chief executive of the National Trades Union Congress' Employment and Employability Institute.

Ms Gan, who is married with three daughters aged eight, 13 and 17, is expected to be fielded in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where she has been active on the ground.

Asked about the common criticism that former military personnel are not qualified to be politicians, she said her military experience has equipped her with leadership skills and she has been involved in areas such as long-term planning, policy work and manpower. She appealed to the public to not rely on stereotypes. "I hope that people will give me a chance. Don't look at me as just another general - look at me for who I am."

RACHEL ONG SIN YEN, 47

Rohei chief executive

Ms Ong said she is energised by two things - seeing every young person succeed in life, and watching adults flourish in all that they do.

The founder and chief executive of training consultancy Rohei said that in order to help young people succeed, "we must first learn to listen to, see, hear, understand and care for the needs of the youth".

Ms Ong, who is single, has been active in West Coast GRC, where she serves as vice-chairman for the Telok Blangah Citizens' Consultative Committee. In 2001, she started charity Trybe, which runs the Singapore Boys' Hostel, the Community Rehabilitation Centre for first-time drug abusers and Trybe Aftercare, which provides youth with guidance and offers support for their families and communities.

She holds a Master of Business Administration from global business school Insead and Tsinghua University.

SHARAEL TAHA, 39

Engineer

Mr Sharael began his career building race cars, and went on to handle global projects for Rolls-Royce. "My mum was a nurse and my dad a taxi driver," he said. "Never did I imagine I could do all these fantastic things with race cars, oil rigs, floating platforms and build a factory in Germany. Imagine that, a Malay boy building a factory in Germany. "So I want to tell our youth to believe in themselves, to be inspired and to try it out."

The father of three, who graduated with distinction in Master of Business Administration from Oxford, was based in Britain and oversaw Rolls-Royce projects across Britain, Germany, Canada and Singapore. He is now on secondment to Singapore Aero Engine Services as vice-president for strategy and project management. He was a volunteer in Bukit Batok East, but has been seen helping incumbent MP Zainal Sapari distribute hand sanitiser in his Pasir Ris East ward.

He hopes to help Singaporeans adapt to the new world of work, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Such digital transformation, he said, cannot take place at the expense of others. "For the seniors, for the low-wage workers, and for the less able - we have to make sure they are part of this journey together."

ALEX YEO SHENG CHYE, 41

Lawyer

Mr Yeo, a director at law firm Niru & Co, has chaired the party's Paya Lebar branch in opposition-held Aljunied GRC for more than three years. He admitted he was the "newest and least experienced of the team".

"Some of the team have been working very hard on the ground, trying to regain the trust of the Aljunied residents for the past nine years," he said. He declined to speculate on who would be fielded in Aljunied against the Workers' Party. He said he would like to help seniors and support less-privileged families in Paya Lebar.

He fell in love with his Hindu wife Priya, despite their being from different races and religions, "because we share many similar Singaporean values and experiences", he said. They met when they were foreign service officers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and have two children aged five and seven.

"We are thankful that Singapore is a home where children can be whoever they wish, and yet have a singular identity - that of being Singaporeans," said Mr Yeo, who is a Catholic. "I hope to play my small part in growing the inclusive society that we have worked so hard for over so many years."

MARIAM JAAFAR, 43

Singapore managing director and partner, Boston Consulting Group

The daughter of a Malay teacher and a nurse grew up in a one-room rental flat in Toa Payoh.

She went on to study electrical engineering at Stanford University and attain a Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. That was thanks to her family who made sacrifices, and Singapore's education system, she said.

Now Singapore managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, the vice-chairman of the Woodlands Community Club management committee is tipped to stand in Sembawang GRC. She is married with no children.

The upward mobility she enjoyed may be harder to attain today, and that is why she wants to help those who fall through the cracks. Areas in need of more attention include early childhood education, support for mothers, as well as gig economy workers, she said.

"Singapore must always be the place where someone from a humble background can grow up to believe she can do anything she wants to do, be anyone she wants to be."

CARRIE TAN, 38

Daughters of Tomorrow founding executive director

Ms Tan, the second daughter of a taxi driver-turned-contractor and a housewife, left the private sector in 2012 to set up social enterprise Daughters of Tomorrow, which helps underprivileged women in Singapore sustain their livelihoods.

Ms Tan, who is single and has been walking the ground in Nee Soon GRC, said she "deliberated quite a bit" when she was approached by the PAP to serve.

"In the past few years I've paid attention to government policies, and at times you may find that I seem to be quite critical of some of them," she said. But she has witnessed party members' sincerity and competence after getting to know them.

She added that "certain people or groups in society... may feel that the Government may be a little bit high-handed at times".

"I think that's very normal when people are required to perform under pressure and to solve problems. I feel that... I can bring my brand of care and empathy to the way politics is discussed."

Ms Tan has a Master in Public Administration from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

SHAWN HUANG WEI ZHONG, 37

Director for enterprise development at Temasek International

Mr Huang, a father of two, is a former fighter pilot who spent 19 years in the Republic of Singapore Air Force. He graduated with distinction from the US Air Force Academy with a degree in aeronautical engineering, and was the first non-American top graduate in military performance. He was also the parade commander for the National Day Parade in 2018.

He is now the director for enterprise development at Temasek International, the management and investment arm of state investor Temasek Holdings.

Mr Huang described his 10 years as an active community volunteer in Taman Jurong as "the best education". He and other volunteers helped disadvantaged families and underprivileged youth by starting art, music and soccer programmes.

To address issues that led to children falling prey to drugs and violence, he helped to start Tasek Jurong, a not-for-profit organisation. Its early childhood intervention schemes provide targeted help. "(We can) start as early in life as possible... to tip the scales of inequality," he said.

CHAN HUI YUH, 44

Marketing director

Ms Chan assisted the PAP in Aljunied GRC during the 2015 General Election, but did not stand as a candidate then because her two children were too young.

Now that they are in primary and secondary school, she decided it is a better time for her to enter politics. She began grassroots work in Siglap in 2000 and moved to Aljunied after 15 years. She has been Serangoon PAP branch chairman for six years.

Ms Chan, who is marketing director at waterproofing distributor Jingslink Marketing, would like to push for better access to childcare and eldercare.

"We have women who, because they have to look after their children, cannot go out to work, so we need to have more childcare facilities and negotiate affordable childcare so women can have peace of mind to go out and earn a living," she said.

It is also often women who end up leaving their jobs to become caregivers if parents fall ill, she added. They can be freed up to do the jobs they need to do with local ground-up initiatives to support them, and by making caregiving facilities affordable.

Olivia Ho and Yuen Sin