Details on resources given to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh to be announced next week

SINGAPORE - An announcement will be made next week on the resources given to the Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this on Saturday (July 25) in response to a question about the official title, which he had designated the Workers' Party chief to be after the opposition party won 10 seats in three constituencies in the July 10 general election.

"The main thing is we're recognising the leader of the main opposition party in Parliament," he said at a virtual press conference to announce his new Cabinet.

"We hope that this will lead to the opposition in Parliament playing a more constructive and more substantive role, not just asking questions of the Government, but also putting up alternatives, putting up proposals and being scrutinised."

He added that this would allow Singaporeans to understand what the trade-offs, issues and choices are, and "we can have a better quality of debate, a better public comprehension of the national priorities and issues and we hope a better government for Singapore".

PM Lee had announced in a press conference after the general election that Mr Singh would be designated as the Leader of the Opposition, and that he would be provided with the appropriate staff and resources.

Former Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who retired from politics ahead of the election, called it a "very significant move" that acknowledges voters' desire for more opposition MPs in Parliament.

Singapore's parliamentary system is modelled after the Westminster system in Britain.

There, the Leader of the Opposition draws a salary on top of the MP allowance, and picks a shadow Cabinet to follow the work of government departments.

At the recent polls, the WP won four seats in the new Sengkang GRC and also retained the five-man Aljunied group representation constituency and single-seat Hougang.

In response to PM Lee's announcement, Mr Singh had said: "I look forward to serving as the Leader of the Opposition and will carry out my duties to the best of my abilities. I will endeavour to ensure that the Workers' Party under my leadership will remain loyal to Singapore and all Singaporeans."