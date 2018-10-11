Currency deal between S'pore and Indonesia's central banks will shore up confidence amid financial instability: Ravi Menon

BALI - An upcoming deal between Singapore and Indonesia for a US$10 billion (US$13.8 billion) currency swap and US dollar repurchase agreement is aimed at shoring up monetary and financial stability in the region, even as global markets are being shaken by rising interest rates, the head of Singapore's central bank said on Thursday (Oct 11).

Mr Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, noted that there has been instability in global markets, as the United States has been raising interest rates.

This has, in turn, resulted in an outflow of funds from emerging markets, including South-east Asia, which he said is "perfectly normal and to be expected".

"But you want to make sure there's no snowball effect, that it is not overdone," he told the media on the sidelines of a Leaders' Retreat, where the currency arrangement was announced.

"We felt that in this part of the world, the economies in Asean are strong, fundamentals are sound, policy responses have been good, so we should try to avoid a situation where the market overreacts."

Having currency arrangements, like the one Singapore and Indonesia are planning, will help to build confidence in the region amid this turbulent climate, he added.

Such arrangements can help central banks defend their local currencies or deal with short-term liquidity needs, while being protected from exchange rate fluctuations, he said.

The Indonesian rupiah has been depreciating steadily against the US dollar in recent months, amid broader financial market volatility, even hitting a two-decade low against the greenback earlier this week.

A bilateral currency swap is a standby arrangement between two central banks. If either central bank decides to activate it, the two will then exchange a certain amount of their currency with the other.

So, for example, the Singapore central bank might swap US$5 billion worth of Singdollars for Indonesian rupiah amounting to the same value, at the prevailing exchange rate.

After a set period of time, say, three or six months, the two central banks will return the swapped currencies to each other at the same exchange rate as when the swap was made.

Under a US dollar repurchase agreement, one central bank will provide the other with US dollars in exchange for US treasuries, Japan government bonds and German bonds - high-quality collateral.

"So basically, it's a collateralised loan, but it's called a repurchase because at the end of the period, it goes back - we repurchase the securities with US dollars," Mr Menon explained.

"If they need US dollars, or we need US dollars in the short term, then instead of selling assets, we can pledge the assets and use the US dollars. But we must then earn back the US dollars and at the end of the period redeem our assets."

Mr Menon added that the currency arrangement helps ensure that Indonesia, where Singapore has many investments, is well placed to ride out this period of uncertainty.

"And we have confidence in the Indonesian economy. The macro fundamentals here are sound, the policy responses have been judicious, and it's important that they remain so."