Critical decisions ahead to secure lives, jobs, future: PM

The upcoming general election will be like no other that Singapore has experienced - not just because of the special arrangements to deal with Covid-19, but also due to the gravity of the situation and the issues at stake, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

Addressing the nation, he said: "The government that you elect will have critical decisions to make. These decisions will impact your lives and livelihoods, and shape Singapore for many years to come, far beyond the five-year term of the next government."

Nomination Day will be on June 30, and Polling Day on July 10, after the President dissolved Parliament yesterday and issued the Writ of Election.

Mr Lee noted that under the Constitution, the general election must be held by next April at the latest, but there was no certainty the outbreak would end before then.

Instead, GE2020 will take place in phase two of Singapore's reopening after a two-month circuit breaker.

He said he had to be certain of two things before calling the elections - that voters can vote safely, and political parties can campaign effectively.

"After studying the issues, I am satisfied that both of these can be done," he added.

Additional precautions will be in place on Polling Day, he noted, including more polling stations to reduce crowding, specific time slots for voting and safe distancing measures.

Candidates can still go on walkabouts, live-stream e-rallies and get more opportunities to speak directly to the electorate on TV in lieu of physical rallies.

"With our arrangements and precautions in place, I am confident we can hold a proper and safe election," Mr Lee said.

He gave the assurance that during the election period, governance will continue, the public service will function normally and essential work will go on uninterrupted.

He emphasised that the ministerial task force will still lead the country's response to Covid-19, while the new National Jobs Council will create jobs and training places, and there will be help for businesses and families.

"Soon, you will have the chance to decide whom to entrust with the responsibility of working with you to take our country forward," Mr Lee said.

"I have every confidence that you will think carefully, and vote wisely, to secure our lives, our jobs and our future."

Royston Sim