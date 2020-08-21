China's top diplomat meets PM Lee, Singapore ministers

Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders yesterday during a three-day visit to Singapore.

They discussed topics like cooperation between both countries despite the coronavirus pandemic, and exchanged views on global and regional developments.

They also reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation in a rules-based international order, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

Mr Yang is a member of the Politburo and heads the Chinese Communist Party's foreign affairs office.

Apart from calling on PM Lee at the Istana, he also met Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in his office and had meals with Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Singapore and China commemorate 30 years of diplomatic relations this year. DPM Heng and Mr Yang agreed that both sides should work together, and with other countries, to strengthen supply chain and cross-border connectivity to facilitate economic recovery.

They also looked forward to the annual Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, which will take place later this year and is jointly chaired by DPM Heng and Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng.

Linette Lai

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS