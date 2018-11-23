Chan Chun Sing: Heartlander with eye on big picture

SINGAPORE - "Kee chiu" is a Hokkien phrase that means raise your hands. During the 2011 General Election, newly minted politician Chan Chun Sing used it when posing a question to some elderly folk at a People's Action Party (PAP) rally.

Perhaps the down-to-earth, chatty style had endeared the former Chief of Army to his men in green but in politics, many suggested his folksy approach seems out of step for a potential bigwig in Government who would represent Singapore on the world stage.

Online critics were especially harsh but Mr Chan seemed to have stayed true to his heartlander ways. His informal style of speaking continues to be peppered with colloquialisms and Chinese dialect phrases.

In 2013, as the Minister for Social and Family Development, he famously described the Government's strategy of offering overlapping layers of support to Singapore's needy as a "kueh lapis".

Over the years, his work evidently speaks for itself because on Friday evening (Nov 23), he was picked by the PAP as its second assistant secretary-general, a position that puts him on track to be elevated to Deputy Prime Minister in the not too distant future.

It has been a swift rise up the party ranks for the 49-year-old, who entered politics in 2011 after 24 years in the military.

He was then aged 41 but already earmarked as one of the front runners to lead the fourth-generation (4G) leaders in the ruling People's Action Party.

Fellow MP Sitoh Yih Pin, recalling the night of the 2011 General Election, says he was struck by how Mr Chan had waited at Toa Payoh stadium for him and PAP supporters to return from Potong Pasir counting centres, where a recount had gone on late into the night.

"The results were announced at 3am, the latest in our election history," Mr Sitoh tells The Straits Times.

"He was one of the 4G stars PM Lee was going to unveil at a press conference and he didn't know me well at the time. Yet he was there. As long as the last platoon has not come home, he's not going anywhere."

Mr Chan was elected an MP in Tanjong Pagar GRC in the April election and within a month, he was named to the Cabinet as Acting Minister for Community Development, Youth and Sports and Minister of State for Information, Communications and the Arts.

At age 41, he was the youngest in Cabinet.

A year later, he took charge of the newly created Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the following year, 2013, he was promoted to full minister and given, in addition, what could be called a "homecoming" role: Second Minister for Defence.

Unlike in the past, the new MSF has added significance in a Singapore embarking on building an inclusive society.

Mr Chan introduced several key initiatives to strengthen the country's social safety net and support for families.

These include the Partner Operator scheme and the Vulnerable Adults Act.

The first gives eligible childcare operators government funding if they keep their childcare fees affordable, raise the quality of care and education, and improve the career and professional development opportunities for teachers.

As for vulnerable adults, the Act passed by Parliament earlier this year, some four years after Mr Chan first mooted such laws, gives MSF's officials sweeping powers to enter private premises to assess a person's well-being and move those who are abused or deemed at high risk to a temporary safe place.

In May 2015, he became chief of the labour movement, a crucial pillar in the tripartite model that is unique to Singapore's political system.

During his three years as secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), he expanded its scope to include more white-collar workers and professionals, managers and executives (PMEs), a fast-growing group that will make up two-thirds of the workforce by 2030.

He championed training and skills upgrading for workers, pushing for NTUC to introduce initiatives such as the Union Training Assistance Programme to defray training costs for union members, and the Career Activation Programme, which supports jobless PMEs.

Mr Ken Tan, president of the Public Utilities Board Employees' Union, says Mr Chan's down-to-earth manner helped him relate easily to the unionists.

"You can tell when you talk to him that he has the big picture in mind but he knows how to speak the unionists' language," he says.

"I learnt this from him - that when you are delivering a speech, focus on three key messages. Any more than that and people will forget."

Since joining politics, Mr Chan has hardly stayed beyond three years in a post.

In April this year, a Cabinet reshuffle resulted in a new focus as he took up the Trade and Industry portfolio. Also, he was named Minister-in-charge of the Public Service.

The new ministry is a new challenge, intensified by the rising tide of protectionism across the world, coupled by the trade war brewing between global giants China and the United States, while Singapore continues to push for open and free trade.

Amid this turbulent backdrop, Mr Chan has collected a few victories.

A free trade deal between the European Union and Singapore was inked last month.

Meanwhile, enough progress has been made in the ongoing discussions on the blockbuster Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that leaders predict it can be finalised next year. The RCEP is a trade pact involving all 10 Asean nations and six other countries, including China and Japan.

But even as he rose in the Government, Mr Chan never let up on his commitment to being an MP of Tanjong Pagar GRC.

In interviews and at public events, he often shares accounts of the residents he encounters at Meet-the-People sessions in his Buona Vista ward to illustrate his views about inequality and people's responsibility towards each other.

At a recent Institute of Policy Studies conference, he related about his encounter with a single mother of six children who needed help to get a job and $300 in financial aid from the Community Care Endowment Fund (ComCare) for lower-income families

He contrasted it to a young couple, with a combined five-figure monthly income, who complained they had received only half of a $20,000 grant from the Housing Board.

It was a "surreal" contrast, he said, showing the more well-off in society can sometimes feel more entitled to government help.

Fellow Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira says since she joined politics in 2015, she has benefited greatly from his clarity of thought and steadfastness in tackling issues both at the national level and on the ground in the GRC.

"He is always keen to find out what residents are feeling, thinking or fearing, and goes the extra mile to address their questions. As a friend, his energy is infectious and he inspires the team to keep working hard," she adds.

As the son of a single mother who raised two children on the meagre pay of a machine operator, Mr Chan's frugality is legendary.

When he left the Singapore Armed Forces in 2011, he was given, like all departing officers, an SAF watch. But he continued wearing his old, black, plastic Casio, saying: "The battery hasn't run out." He continues wearing it today.

Although an old boy of elite Raffles Institution, he gave short shrift to elitism and has strong views about how the successful should give back to society.

At the IPS conference last month, he said: "I would not hold it against somebody, regardless of his background, if he does well and makes a contribution to society. But if someone has done well, not through his own effort but maybe through his connections... and doesn't reach out to people, then that is different."