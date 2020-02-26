Budget debate: MPs urge speedier support to help firms, workers cope with coronavirus impact

SINGAPORE - Expediting support for businesses and workers, as well as expanding the coverage for vulnerable groups, are among the suggestions made by MPs to help those hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak cope in the short term.

Speaking at the start of the debate on the Budget statement on Wednesday (Feb 26), MPs said that while the $4 billion Stabilisation and Support Package for firms and employees announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last week was comprehensive, more help may be needed.

Mr Patrick Tay (West Coast GRC), who chairs the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for Manpower, said that support for firms and workers can be sped up to help those already feeling the pinch.

Payouts for the Jobs Support Scheme for example, which will offset 8 per cent of wages for every local worker for three months, could be brought forward, he said. The planned start date for the scheme is July this year.

Many workers, especially freelancers and the self-employed, have also asked that the SkillsFuture top-up scheduled for October be rolled out earlier so they can make use of the downtime to train themselves, said Mr Tay.

Training support for mid-career Singaporeans could also be expanded by allowing those aged between 40 and 60 to use their top-up credits for more courses and targeted career coaching, he added.

Mr Tay, who is the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general, proposed reinstating the NTUC's Surrogate Employer Programme, which was implemented during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis in 2003.

Acting as a "surrogate employer", NTUC provided course fee funding and training allowances to workers whose companies could not sponsor their training. This included tour guides and workers put on unpaid leave.

"I see a good opportunity for us to revisit and reintroduce this scheme to support workers who may fall through the cracks, or those not covered under current schemes such as our freelancers and self-employed Singaporeans," said Mr Tay.

He also asked the Government to consider extending calibrated wage support through sector agencies to help these groups cope. Support schemes should also be lengthened should the situation worsen or become prolonged, he said.

Absentee payroll and course fee funding could also be increased to nudge employers to send their workers for training and skills upgrading in light of the business slowdown and possible recession, he added.

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) noted that the qualifying period for the Job Support Scheme is for salary paid from October to December 2019.

"Hence, there is this possibility that employers who enjoy this cash grant could still lay off the workers in the months later," he said.

To eliminate this possibility, Mr Liang suggested that the wage support be disbursed only for workers who remain in employment through July 2020.

Mr Liang, who chairs the Finance and Trade and Industry GPC, was among several MPs who urged private sector stakeholders such as landlords to supplement the Government's support measures, for example by providing rental relief.

NTUC secretary-general and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng said that while Singapore is better prepared to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, given its experience with Sars, the Republic is also facing a deeper and more wide-ranging impact to its economy this time around.

Hotel occupancy rates, for example, have fallen from highs of 85 per cent to about 35 per cent, while attractions have seen visitorship drop by up to 90 per cent. Taxi and private-hire drivers have experienced declines of up to 40 per cent in their earnings, and many workers are facing uncertainty over whether they will be able to keep their jobs, said Mr Ng.

"As for employer feedback, we are starting to see delays in the supply chain as the reach of Covid-19 deepens. Also, some companies are suffering from a shortage of workers, while ironically, others have excess capacity," he said.

Union leaders are helping companies to manage excess manpower and reduce costs by arranging for subsidised worker training and upskilling through NTUC's LearningHub and e2i during the current lull period, said Mr Ng.

The labour movement will also provide support to workers to help them tide over this period, with a focus on professionals, managers and executives, as well as the self-employed, he said.

DPM Heng is expected to respond to the suggestions when he rounds up the Budget debate on Friday.