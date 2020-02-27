Budget debate: MPs ask for more support for worker retraining and upskilling

SINGAPORE - Several MPs called for more support in getting workers to be trained and upskilled, especially during this period of economic downturn to prepare them for the future.

They were responding in Parliament on Thursday (Feb 27) to manpower measures announced during the Budget statement last week.

While they applaud the $500 SkillsFuture top-up, they said more needs to be done to help workers to make use of these credits and equip themselves with relevant skills.

Nominated MP Mohamed Irshad said he was concerned that the current SkillsFuture programme might not maximise the potential of all Singaporeans.

Those above 60 also do not get the top-ups.

He proposed structured apprenticeship programmes, which can end in a full bachelor's degree or industry-recognised standards and qualifications.

The apprentice is able to earn a decent wage while being trained in the necessary skills.

"I am confident that our SkillsFuture programmes will see higher participation rates if we are able to provide practical pathways to success," he said.

Using technology such as e-learning and online courses might also help workers to upskill themselves while continuing to meet their daily schedules, especially for those on shift work, he added.

Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) said the additional SkillsFuture credits in this year's Budget are welcome, but that more targeted initiatives are needed to allow Singaporeans to quickly pick up essential skills that will be globally important in the long term.

Freelancers also need more recognition and support, she added.

"Freelancers are especially vulnerable to changes in the economic conditions. Many events and work assignments are cancelled or deferred as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. They have little savings to see them through this period of work drought," she noted.

"Many of the financing options available now are not accessible to them as they are not registered companies... Government-backed loans and crowdfunding platforms are therefore not viable for them.

"Could the Government consider extending the working capital loan to this group of freelance workers? Or help them access the other measures aimed at helping businesses with cashflow to keep them afloat as well?"

She said a long-term solution would be to have more structures to protect and support freelancers, including setting standards and best practices.

A pipeline of local talent also has to be created, especially for industries that see their foreign worker quotas being cut, said Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC).

A cut in the quota for S Pass workers was announced during the Budget statement for three sectors: construction, marine shipyard and process. S Pass workers are mid-skilled foreigners earning at least $2,400 a month.

Ms Lee said: "It is good that the Government has a long- term view to reduce Singapore's reliance on foreign labour. But if we do not have a pipeline of Singaporean labour for construction and shipyards, then cutting the (quotas) might be an additional burden on companies. This could leave the companies no choice but to relocate out of Singapore."

She added: "In facing the Covid-19 difficulties, it is important to have the entire industry, (such as) developers, contractors, consultants, subcontractors, suppliers and all stakeholders tackle the challenges cohesively as a whole.

"In the same way as how the relief measures are rolled out for the hospitality and retail sectors, the same should be done for the property and construction sector. This sector also holds a lot of jobs and should not be neglected."