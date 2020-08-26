Boosting social supports, safety nets: Helping Singaporeans get through Covid-19

President Halimah Yacob stressed the importance of strengthening social safety nets and providing greater social support in her address to Parliament on Monday.

These are the key thrusts of the Government in this area:

KEEP UP THE PUBLIC HEALTH FIGHT

• Ensure healthcare resources are sufficient to cope with existing cases, as well as any sudden surge in case numbers.

• Use data and technology to improve Singapore’s capability to respond quickly.

• Cooperate with international partners by sharing data and working on the development of treatments and vaccines

SUSTAIN SUPPORT FOR SINGAPOREANS WHOSE LIVES AND JOBS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED

• Provide financial and social support to vulnerable groups affected by Covid-19, and strengthen support for those in need.

• Set up heavily subsidised training pathways to help the unemployed find new jobs.

GIVE EVERY SINGAPOREAN OPPORTUNITIES TO ACHIEVE THEIR FULL POTENTIAL

• Implement structural reforms to cater to students’ differing needs, and prepare them for the future workplace.

• Have blended learning (a mix of online and classroom lessons) as an integral part of the curriculum from next year.

• Ensure eight in 10 pre-schoolers have places in quality and affordable government-supported pre-schools by 2025.

BUILD A CARING, INCLUSIVE AND RESILIENT SOCIETY

• Strengthen support for people with disabilities, as well as for children with moderate to severe developmental needs in pre-schools.

• Strengthen educators’ professional competencies in both mainstream and special education schools.

• Keep the population healthy, especially vulnerable groups such as seniors and those with mental health needs.