Better training, prospects for pre-school teachers

Madam Palaniammal Periasamy, 48, vice-principal at a PCF Sparkletots kindergarten, also conducts daily Tamil language lessons for about 17 children, ranging from Nursery 2 to Kindergarten 2 level.

Last week, she began a six-month course with the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) to specialise in Tamil language teaching. The class has 26 students, she told The Straits Times.

The institute is part of the Government's efforts to give pre-school teachers better training and career progression, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who mentioned Madam Palaniammal in his National Day Rally speech yesterday.

Madam Palaniammal, also known as Sheila, began her career as a full-time pre-school teacher in 2006.

She also sits on a committee that shapes the Tamil language curriculum in PCF kindergartens. "I can bring back the knowledge and share the experience with other teachers," she said.

Mr Lee said: "So with dedicated teachers like Sheila, our children are in good hands."

Goh Yan Han