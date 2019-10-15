As industries undergo transition, workers will not be left to fend for themselves: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - As Singapore charts an uncertain future, workers face a difficult transition to cope with changes in their industries and to remain employable.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong assured such vulnerable workers on Tuesday (Oct 15) at the NTUC National Delegates' Conference that the Government will stand by them and ensure their well-being.

He pointed out that in many other parts of the world, there was deep-rooted unhappiness as workers who lost jobs were left to fend for themselves and those who still had jobs felt left behind by progress.

This had given birth to populist movements elsewhere - dividing societies and fracturing the social compact - as well as demonstrations, and Singapore was not immune to the forces that were tearing these countries apart.

"If this does happen to us, we will suffer the same consequences as them, only worse, because we are that much more vulnerable," said PM Lee. "It will become impossible to govern Singapore, to make and carry out difficult decisions, or to plan for the long-term good of the nation."

PM Lee added that such circumstances would destroy confidence in Singapore. "Singapore will be finished," he said.

The symbiotic relationship between the ruling People's Action Party and the National Trades Union Congress can help Singapore avoid this dire outcome, said PM Lee, stressing that the party will remain close to its roots in the labour movement.

He added that the PAP's fundamental objective is to advance the well-being and future of workers in Singapore, and that the labour movement has traditionally been an equal and constructive partner to create prosperity and growth.

"Workers have enjoyed a fair share of the fruits of your effort," he told the audience. "You have influence and interests within the system. You do not have to go outside it, work around it, or worse, try to pull down and replace it. This is your system."

The Prime Minister outlined how, in the 1960s, the PAP passed legislation that significantly curtailed the bargaining power of unions. At the time, unions found these changes difficult to accept.

"But the choice was between adapting to the new realities and becoming irrelevant," he said.

It was at the NTUC's Modernisation Seminar 50 years ago that pioneer PAP leaders spoke to unionists, forging a new compact that would mark a turning point in the relationship between the Government and unions.

The leaders argued that unions had to take a broader perspective on workers' interests, not narrowly defined by immediate wage rises or job security, but by the more holistic goal of helping them achieve a better standard of living.

NTUC also expanded its role into the social sphere, and set up cooperatives like Income and FairPrice to provide life insurance to workers, and necessities like food and groceries at affordable prices to them and their families.

From then on, NTUC no longer saw itself as just an institution for collective bargaining, but a partner in Singapore's economic and social transformation, PM Lee said.

In the various economic downturns to follow, tripartite relations were "severely tested". But the Government and labour movement tackled problems together, renewing their close bonds into succeeding generations, he added.

PM Lee noted that many industries are going through a transition, and that the Government must help workers handle this transition properly.

"To train for new roles, to cope with the rapid changes in their industries, and to remain employable," he said. "It will not be easy, but rest assured we will walk with you all the way."