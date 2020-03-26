Arts and culture sector to get $55m boost to save jobs, improve skills and go digital as part of supplementary budget

SINGAPORE - The arts and culture sector, hit hard by measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, will get a $55 million support package from the Government in a bid to save jobs, as well as encourage groups to improve their skills and go digital.

This is on top of the $1.6 million that had earlier been set aside to help arts groups improve their skills and ease expenses amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We will provide additional support to major companies and leading arts groups, which are integral to our vibrant arts scene," Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat told Parliament as he announced a Supplementary Budget on Thursday (March 26).

He said this funding will "help safeguard jobs, and retain capabilities in our local arts ecosystem".

In the past few months, many arts groups have had to cancel or postpone their events because of the pandemic, with recent casualties such as the Singapore International Festival of Arts and The Finger Players' play Citizen X.

Tighter measures will soon come into force. From 11.59pm on Thursday till April 30, all entertainment venues, such as theatres, must close. Festivals, concerts and other events will be postponed or cancelled.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, said in Thursday's speech that the National Arts Council's Capability Development Scheme for the Arts will be enhanced to "deepen skills and support the professional development of arts organisations and practitioners".

This scheme will support a larger range of people and groups up to the end of the year.

SkillsFuture Singapore will also extend its enhanced course fee subsidies to the arts and culture sector from April 1. A 90 per cent absentee payroll rate to employers who send their workers for training will kick in from May 1. These measures apply to eligible courses that start this year.

Mr Heng added that government agencies such as the National Arts Council will waive rent for two months for eligible tenants - up from half a month as previously announced.

Furthermore, efforts to digitise content will get a boost through a new fund by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the National Arts Council and the National Heritage Board.

Freelancers can also benefit from a new Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, which will give eligible self-employed people $1,000 a month for nine months.

More details will be announced at a later date.