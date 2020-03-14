Ang Mo Kio GRC sees ward carved out from it again

In the coming general election, the Yio Chu Kang ward, now helmed by Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, will leave the safe waters of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's Ang Mo Kio GRC to sail solo as a single-member constituency.

Yio Chu Kang has been in and out of the GRC.

In 1991, it became part of Ang Mo Kio GRC, but was carved out in 2006. Then in 2011, it rejoined Ang Mo Kio GRC.

If there are no changes, Dr Koh will helm the single-seat constituency that has 26,046 voters.

The 47-year-old entered politics in 2013 when he was fielded in the Punggol East by-election. He lost to the Workers' Party's Lee Li Lian with 43.7 per cent of the vote.

In the last election in 2015, the former colorectal surgeon told reporters he had learnt from his Punggol East experience, where he had little time to get to know the residents.

In his second bid at politics, he secured a seat as part of Ang Mo Kio GRC's six-man team, after volunteering in the Yio Chu Kang ward for more than 10 months.

The People's Action Party (PAP) team beat a Reform Party team with 78.6 per cent of the vote.

Dr Koh was made minister of state for trade and industry as well as national development in 2016, and moved up to be senior minister of state in 2017.

In 2018, he was co-opted into the central committee of the National Trades Union Congress, and made deputy secretary-general.

Like neighbouring Kebun Baru, which has also been carved out into a single-member constituency, Yio Chu Kang is a traditional PAP stronghold.

At the 2006 GE, the PAP's Seng Han Thong won the contest for Yio Chu Kang with 68.3 per cent of the vote.

