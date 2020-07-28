Aim is to hand over Singapore intact, into good hands, after tackling virus crisis

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's aim is to see Singapore through the Covid-19 crisis and hand the country over "intact and in working order", into good hands that can take the country further forward, he said.

PM Lee, who was yesterday sworn in for his ninth term of office, asked that Singaporeans extend to the younger ministers the same support they have given him over the years.

Addressing President Halimah Yacob, he said: "Madam President, I have spent my entire adult life in public service. I will continue to devote myself to my country and people, drawing strength and purpose from the support of Singaporeans young and old."

In a speech at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Istana, PM Lee said that leadership renewal is a never-ending task, and Singapore will continue to need more good people from each generation to step forward, stand for elections and serve the country.

PM Lee - who was first elected MP in 1984 at the age of 32 - said Singapore must have leaders who can take the rough and tumble of politics, and who will commit all their energies to work and fight for what they believe in.

"Only with an exceptional leadership team, working closely with Singaporeans, can we continue to stand out in the world," he said.

Good politics depends not only on sound institutions, but also on high-quality political leadership, he said.

Singapore, more than other countries, needs capable and committed leaders who have "the courage of their convictions, command the respect of Singaporeans and can mobilise the population to achieve great things together", he added.

In the recent general election, the ruling People's Action Party won 83 out of 93 seats contested, with 61.23 per cent of the votes.

After the polls, PM Lee said, he put together the strongest Cabinet he could, to take Singapore through the coronavirus crisis and beyond.

The Cabinet, he added, is a multiracial one, with seven out of 20 full ministers being non-Chinese, which is reflective of Singapore's multiracial society.

He noted that the new Government was sworn in before President Halimah and Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, who both belong to minority communities.

PM Lee said: "There can be no more vivid demonstration of how our meritocratic system works, and the lengths we have gone to, to ensure equal treatment and opportunities for every citizen, regardless of race, language or religion."

The Cabinet also includes office-holders from successive generations, and the more senior ones - having seen Singapore through past crises - can offer valuable guidance and views, he added.

PM Lee said the younger ministers are increasingly taking the lead, setting the agenda and engaging Singaporeans, and they have also been "leading our Covid-19 response, and gained confidence dealing with the complex challenges of the pandemic".

He said: "The new office-holders will bring with them fresh ideas and perspectives, and work hard to master the issues. It is a team that Singaporeans can be confident in, and one that will walk with you every step of the way."