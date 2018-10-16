AHTC trial: Testy exchange after Low Thia Khiang surprises lawyer by asking for an interpreter

SINGAPORE - The eighth day of a multimillion-dollar lawsuit involving three Workers' Party (WP) MPs was off to a fiery start when Senior Counsel Davinder Singh expressed surprise and serious concern that former WP chief Low Thia Khiang would give his testimony in both English and Mandarin - with the help of an interpreter.

"I am seriously concerned at this new turn of events, not only because of the risk that it will eat into my time bank," said Mr Singh on Tuesday (Oct 16).

"It would appear that Mr Low is seeking to reserve to himself the opportunity to take more time to think about questions by having them translated to him before he gives his answers," he added, noting that Mr Low's affidavit had been affirmed earlier in English without the benefit of interpretation.

In the documents, Mr Low had showed a strong command of the language as well, said Mr Singh, who is representing the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council's (PRPTC) in the civil case.

PRPTC, run by the People's Action Party, is suing to recover Punggol East's share of losses arising from alleged improper payments made by the WP-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council to its managing agent and service provider from 2011 to 2015.

Asked by Justice Kannan Ramesh why Mr Low needed an interpreter, defence lawyer Chelva Rajah said Mr Low's command of English is not as good as his Mandarin.

He would, however, endeavour to answer all questions as best as he can without the interpreter's help.

"What the defence takes particular objection to is the allegation that this is some kind of a stunt… to unfairly eat into the plaintiff's counsel's cross examination time," said Mr Rajah.

He added that he was the one who suggested to Mr Low that he could have an interpreter, in case he had difficulty finding the right expression when replying.

He also argued that Mr Singh should have factored in such issues when considering how much time was needed for questions, although Mr Singh countered that it was only on Tuesday that it was announced Mr Low would have an interpreter.

Justice Ramesh said he expects Mr Low to be able to answer most, if not all the questions in English, noting that his statement was drafted in a way that suggests he can appreciate the English language quite fully.

He added that Mr Low would need to explain why he needs an interpreter, if the occasion arises.

This marked the start of a testy exchange, with Mr Singh and Mr Low, at one point, commenting dryly about the other's English.

Mr Singh had put to Mr Low that he would be aware that if the software used at the smaller Hougang Town Council was to be used for the larger Aljunied GRC, "it would need to be upgraded".

Mr Low replied: "Upscaled."

Mr Singh retorted: "Thank you for correcting my English."

Mr Low gave a swift rejoinder: "Thank you, Mr Singh, for giving me a higher grade of English than Mr Lee Kuan Yew."

The judge interjected to remind them to stick to the case and Mr Low promptly said: "Oh, okay. Sorry, Your Honour."

When Mr Low referenced Mr Lee, he was alluding to the James Gomez saga in the 2006 General Election when the WP candidate accused the Elections Department of losing his minority-race candidate application form. Later, he had to apologise when closed-circuit television footage showed he had placed the form in his briefcase.

Although Mr Low claimed he was the author of the apology, Mr Lee, who was then Minister Mentor, said he could not have been because the letter was drafted in tight legal language and Mr Low's English is not up to that. Mr Low admitted he did not draft the letter but said he did edit it. He added that while his English is not as good as the Minister Mentor's, his Mandarin is superior to Mr Lee's.