AHTC trial: Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang, lawyer disagree over plans behind hiring town council managing agent

SINGAPORE - The plan by the Workers' Party to hire a new managing agent for its enlarged town council in 2011 was not devised as a contingency against the withdrawal of its existing one, said Senior Counsel Davinder Singh on Tuesday (Oct 16).

Cross-examining former WP chief Low Thia Khiang on the eighth day of a multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit involving three WP MPs, Mr Singh suggested that the MPs had decided to appoint FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) within three days of it winning Aljunied GRC - even before the GRC's existing agent CPG Facilities Management had told them it wanted to pull out of its contract on May 30.

"I suggest to you, Sir, that on the morning of the first working day after the election, you had sealed CPG's fate," Mr Singh said on Tuesday, referring to an e-mail Mr Low sent to his party's newly-elected MPs on the matter.

"You had decided to get rid of CPG, and appoint a company in which (then secretary of Hougang Town Council How Weng Fan) would be involved as the managing agent of the town (council)," Mr Singh added. He argued that in doing so, the opposition MPs had compromised and subordinated residents' interests.

Mr Low disagreed on every count, saying: "That is not true."

When questioned about the events, Mr Low maintained that what he and the other elected WP MPs had discussed in a post-election meeting on May 9, 2011, was merely a "contingency plan".

He added that no decision had been made at that point to appoint someone else and replace CPG.

Mr Low is one of three WP MPs, including party chairman Sylvia Lim and current chief Pritam Singh, who are being sued by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) for allegedly breaching their fiduciary duties to the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

Senior Counsel Davinder Singh represents the PRPTC.

The case comes after the PRPTC in 2016 appointed audit firm PwC to review past payments made by AHTC in relation to Punggol East, which the WP took charge of after winning the constituency in a by-election on Jan 26, 2013. The People's Action Party won it back in the 2015 General Election.

The other five defendants are two other town councillors, Mr Chua Zhi Hon and Mr Kenneth Foo, as well as AHTC's former managing agent FMSS and its majority owners Ms How and her late husband Danny Loh.

On Tuesday, Mr Singh questioned if due diligence was taken in the appointment of a managing agent, given that residents would expect their town councillors to watch their money, act lawfully and manage the transition well - instead of cutting off an experienced, longstanding company.

"You've come to this court to talk about politics but instead what you were doing was putting politics above the residents," he said to Mr Low in a courtroom packed with about 50 members of the public.

Asked if he knew Ms How and her late husband had no experience running a town council the size of Aljunied and Hougang, Mr Low said that he did.

Mr Singh then noted that the late Mr Loh had, on May 12, 2011, made an application to the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority for FMSS' company name.

Logically, Mr Singh said, this meant Mr Low and Ms How had discussed setting up the company before that date. Yet, nothing was done to inform CPG that there would be a new managing agent.

Mr Low replied that there was no decision made yet at the time to replace CPG. He also said if the MPs had made such a decision, CPG would have to be told.

They had wanted out and asked for mutual release, Mr Low said, adding that when they were released, the town councillors appointed a new managing agent.