AHTC trial: Defence lawyer says PwC report is prejudiced

SINGAPORE - A report by audit firm PwC looking into past payments made by the Workers' Party-led town council was "prejudiced" and cannot be "regarded as an independent opinion of a fair-minded accountant", said defence lawyer Leslie Netto on Monday (Oct 15).

Mr Netto, who represents Aljunied-Hougang Town Council's (AHTC) managing agent FM Solutions & Services (FMSS) and its majority owners How Weng Fan and the late Danny Loh, sought to show that the 2017 PwC report contained generalisations.

He added that in assessing the defendant's actions, the report also failed to consider issues such as the nature of town councils and how this relates to politics.

Mr Netto made these points during his cross-examination of PwC partner Goh Thien Phong, on day seven of the multimillion-dollar civil lawsuit involving three WP MPs.

Mr Goh disagreed, saying that his firm did consider the matters raised and based its report on available evidence.

Among other issues, the PwC report said FMSS' fee structure appeared to have an element of "double charging", and that the 2011 appointment of FMSS as AHTC's managing agent for a year without tender may have had a bearing on the award of subsequent contracts when tenders were called.

The Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) had appointed PwC to review past payments by AHTC in relation to Punggol East after the People's Action Party wrested back the single-seat constituency in the 2015 general election.

Asked why PwC went into the issue of "over-payments" and "unjustified payments" in its report when this was covered by KPMG in an earlier one looking into AHTC's books, Mr Goh said PwC's report had clearly referenced KPMG's findings.

Mr Netto then asked where it was that KPMG referred to the payments as double-counting, to which Mr Goh said PwC arrived at the conclusion based on its own findings and judgment.

Related Story AHTC trial: Defence and witness dispute financial procedures for town councils

Mr Netto also put to Mr Goh that the PwC report was speculative in claiming the initial appointment of FMSS gave the company an advantage in subsequent tenders.

In response, Mr Goh said there were other service providers who approached the town councillors but were rejected, and people may have gotten an impression that it is not worthwhile putting in any tender.

"These are not borne out by facts, Mr Goh, because they did not submit the tender," replied Mr Netto.

The defence lawyer argued that PwC's report also should have, and had failed to consider six other issues as an independent accountant.

First, it should have considered the nature of town councils and how more time is needed to call for tenders when an opposition party takes over a GRC.

Second, the former managing agent CPG Facilities Management was unwilling to continue serving under the WP. Mr Netto said it was not in the interest of residents for the WP to keep an unwilling agent.

Third, the withdrawal of Action Information Management left the town council in a serious predicament without its computer system.

Fourth, that there are only three key players with experience running town councils - CPG, EM Services and Cushman and Wakefield.

Fifth, that none of these players made a bid for the town council.

Finally, that there was "sufficient oversight" of the town council by FMSS.

Responding to each of these points, Mr Goh said he had considered them before forming his judgments.

Asked why he did not find it necessary to seek the views of the defendants, including Ms How, Mr Goh said there was no need to, given that his report referred to KPMG's findings, and any feedback she gave to KMPG would have been addressed in its report.

On whether considering Ms How's perspective would have changed things, Mr Goh replied that it would not.

"That's because you are prejudiced," Mr Netto reiterated.