Aviation sector gets extra $187 million in Covid-19 support measures

SINGAPORE - Support measures to help Singapore's hard-hit aviation industry will be extended up to March next year, with an additional $187 million to be pumped into the enhanced aviation support package.

This will provide cost relief for the airlines, ground handlers, cargo agents and airport tenants in a sector that has borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in a ministerial statement on Monday (Aug 17).

"This package will also support our local carriers to regain our air connectivity to the world," he added.

Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister, unveiled this as part of a strategy to further support the hardest-hit sectors - aerospace, aviation and tourism.

The move will help these three sectors retain core capabilities and position them for an eventual recovery, he explained.

"These sectors are important parts of our economy, and they are multipliers for other sectors."

In particular, the Republic's position as a global business node depends on its connectivity as an air hub, he stressed.

The Changi air hub and its adjacent industries contribute to more than 5 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product and employ over 190,000 people.

The aviation and aerospace sectors have been decimated by the pandemic, with global air travel crippled by border closures and airlines scrapping plane orders.

Related Story Singaporeans to get $320 million in tourism vouchers to boost sector

Companies, including component manufacturers and maintenance facilities, have been slashing costs and cutting manpower due to declining business.

On Monday, Mr Heng announced that firms in the badly affected aerospace, aviation and tourism sectors will receive 50 per cent of wages paid for seven more months until March.

To help these sectors recover, the Government will work with companies to support workers with specialised skills and offer further help to retain their core capabilities, he noted.

For workers in the aviation sector who cannot work now, it has been helping to redeploy them to other areas where their skills are valued.

So far, about 500 aircrew have been redeployed to hospitals as care ambassadors, tapping on their service skills to support non-clinical work.

The temporary redeployment programme will be scaled up, with some 4,000 new jobs, including permanent roles, to be created in the healthcare sector alone, said Mr Heng.

"And we are also creating more jobs in other areas of need."