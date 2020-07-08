A strong opposition or strong crisis response a false choice: Sylvia Lim

There are many countries with strong opposition parties that are still dealing with the coronavirus crisis well, said Workers' Party (WP) chairman Sylvia Lim, adding that the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) had set up a "false choice" of either a strong Covid-19 response or more opposition members in Parliament.

Pointing to New Zealand's successful management of the outbreak, she noted that its Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's party did not have a majority in Parliament. "If you look at what's happening around the world, you will see that there are actually many examples of countries that have been dealing quite effectively with the virus, who are robust democracies," said Ms Lim.

She was responding to comments made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during an online lunchtime rally on Monday, in which he called on voters to give PAP a strong mandate so it can lead Singapore through the crisis.

He said it was important for the country to present a united front, to show investors and other observers that Singaporeans strongly supported the leaders they have chosen and are working together to overcome the crisis.

But Ms Lim said yesterday that Singaporeans will band together to support the Government in handling the Covid-19 crisis, regardless of who they vote into Parliament.

She added: "There is actually no reason why the Government will not be effective in tackling Covid-19 with a Parliament that does not consist only of elected PAP MPs."

The debate has been a recurring theme throughout the campaign, with the PAP arguing a strong mandate was required to deal with the uncertainty and the WP saying the pandemic did not negate the need for a strong opposition presence.

Several of WP's candidates and leaders have weighed in.

WP candidate for Marine Parade GRC Yee Jenn Jong pointed out in a Facebook post on Monday that Singapore did not collapse when it lost two full ministers and a senior minister of state in the 2011 election.

Last week, WP chief Pritam Singh said the PAP would still have a strong mandate even if it were to lose one-third of the seats in Parliament as laws can be passed with a simple majority.

Audrey Tan