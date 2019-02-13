Parliament: 616 caught riding PMDs on the road in 2018

An average of 51 people a month were caught for illegally riding personal mobility devices (PMDs) on the roads last year, up from an average of 40 for the first 11 months of 2017.

Of the 616 PMD users caught last year, 18 per cent - or about 110 cases - were caught on minor roads in private landed estates, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in Parliament yesterday, in reply to Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan.

Riding PMDs on the road is an offence, with first-time offenders facing a fine of $300 for riding on minor roads and $500 on major roads.

Dr Lam, who is also Senior Minister of State for Health, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) focuses enforcement efforts on roads with heavy traffic, as well as areas with significant public feedback.

He added that in cases where pedestrians are hit by PMD riders, both parties can go for mediation at the Singapore Mediation Centre or the Law Society of Singapore.

However, neither organisation has received any mediation cases involving PMD accidents, he said in reply to Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC).

"If mediation fails, either because one party refuses to attend or the parties are unable to come to a resolution, the claimant can choose to file a civil suit in the State Courts," said Dr Lam.

Those who cannot afford legal representation can approach the Law Society or the Legal Aid Bureau, he added.

Criminal prosecution is also a possibility, he said, adding that those who have suffered significant injuries in an accident should file a police report as soon as possible to allow the police to launch an investigation.

"And should the AGC assess that an offence has been committed, then the court will consider whether to order the offender to compensate the victim," he said, referring to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Ms Lee also asked if PMD riders should be made to buy insurance.

Dr Lam replied that while both the LTA and the Active Mobility Advisory Panel encourage riders to buy third-party liability insurance, this was not made mandatory, as the panel - which recommends guidelines on the safe use of bicycles and PMDs on public paths - felt it would be onerous on occasional users.

Rather, measures such as reducing the speed limit on footpaths to 10kmh were suggested, and later implemented, to prevent the likelihood of accidents, he added.