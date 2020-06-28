Singapore GE2020: From Marymount to Potong Pasir, 6 SMCs to watch

MARYMOUNT

The newly carved-out seat of Marymount is likely to see a straight fight between the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

A three-cornered fight had been brewing, until the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) announced yesterday it will not be contesting the general election.

Carved out of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, the new constituency has 23,444 voters. It covers areas Manpower Minister Josephine Teo is currently looking after. But with Mrs Teo tipped to stand in Jalan Besar GRC, one-term PAP MP Chong Kee Hiong is expected to stand in Marymount.

The PSP candidate will be former Singaporeans First (SingFirst) chairman Ang Yong Guan. The psychiatrist was a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in 2011, and in 2015 represented the now-dissolved SingFirst in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

KEBUN BARU

Another newly carved out seat, Kebun Baru, will also see the PAP and the PSP go head to head.

Kebun Baru SMC was folded into Ang Mo Kio GRC in 1991. In 2015, it was redrawn into Nee Soon GRC. This time round, it is back out on its own after nearly three decades. The constituency has 22,653 voters. Two in five residents are Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors, and the seat has traditionally been a PAP stronghold.

The current MP for the area is the PAP's Henry Kwek. He will face off against the PSP's Kumaran Pillai, the head of a venture accelerator and former publisher of online news portal The Independent Singapore.

PUNGGOL WEST

Here, the prospect of a three-cornered fight still looms, between the PAP, the Workers' Party (WP) and the Peoples Voice party (PV).

The seat, formerly part of the sprawling Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, has been helmed by Senior Parliamentary Secretary Sun Xueling.

The area is home to many young families and has 26,579 voters.

The WP announced last Thursday that Punggol West is one of two SMCs it will contest, and PV has also confirmed that it will enter the race here.

YIO CHU KANG

This may also be the scene of a three-cornered fight. The PAP, the PSP and the Reform Party (RP) could face off in this new single-seat constituency, previously part of Ang Mo Kio GRC.

A likely PAP candidate in this SMC, with 26,005 voters, is former public servant Yip Hon Weng, who recently stepped down as group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care.

The PSP has confirmed it will field Ms Kayla Low, 43, a chartered accountant and former prisons officer who volunteers with low-income families and the elderly.

BUKIT BATOK

The contest over this seat will, just as in 2015, involve the PAP and the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

In 2015, PAP's David Ong won 73.02 per cent of the vote in a three-way fight with SDP's Sadasivam Veriyah and independent candidate Samir Salim Neji.

This time round, it will be SDP chief Chee Soon Juan up against current PAP MP Murali Pillai, vying for the support of 29,950 voters.

Both men contested the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election following Mr Ong's resignation due to a personal indiscretion, and Mr Murali won 61.2 per cent of the vote against Dr Chee.

POTONG PASIR

Its electoral boundaries were changed for the first time in more than three decades in the latest review.

Current two-term PAP MP Sitoh Yih Pin is set to go head to head with Mr Jose Raymond, chairman of the Singapore People's Party (SPP), fighting for the votes of 19,740 residents.

Potong Pasir was the stronghold of opposition stalwart Chiam See Tong for 27 years until 2011, when he left to contest elsewhere.

That year, his wife Lina Chiam stood in the constituency, and narrowly lost to Mr Sitoh, who won 50.4 per cent of the votes - a 114-vote margin. In 2015, Mr Sitoh improved his showing with 66.4 per cent of the vote against Mrs Chiam.