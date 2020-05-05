300 homeless get help from network during circuit breaker

Nearly 300 homeless people have sought help from an aid network during the circuit breaker period, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

Called Partners Engaging and Empowering Rough Sleepers (Peers), the network had engaged 65 people when it was formed last July, but less than half of them had accepted help.

Peers is made up of 26 public agencies, social service agencies and community groups. It manages shelters and provides social intervention for the homeless.

Mr Lee was responding yesterday to questions from MPs about the support given to the homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said his ministry and Peers have worked closely with front-line agencies such as the police and National Parks Board during the circuit breaker to refer homeless people and rough sleepers to shelters and social service offices.

Homeless people will not face circuit breaker penalties if assisted by the Government, he said.

While he did not have the number of homeless people fined for breaching the rules, he said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and social service agencies exercise discretion in enforcement.

Care packs with hygiene kits and masks have been distributed to the homeless, and those on the streets are encouraged to accept shelter.

To meet rising needs during the circuit breaker, 27 organisations have come on board to provide Safe Sound Sleeping Places, bringing the total number of organisations involved to 35, Mr Lee said.

Such places allow guests to remain during the day and provide meals, and altogether can accommodate about 700 people. Space is still available for 400 people.

The organisations include religious groups such as Kassim Mosque, the Anglican Diocese of Singapore, Ang Mo Kio Methodist Church, Tao One and Assyakirin Mosque. The Housing Board has also provided vacant rental flats.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked about plans after the circuit breaker, when some of those places of worship will have to resume their normal functions.

Mr Lee replied that a number of Peers partners are prepared to continue providing space for the homeless even after the circuit breaker.

He added that in addition to sleeping places, the Ministry of Social and Family Development will continue to make sure there are spaces at transitional shelters.

Such shelters, which currently house 70 families and 75 individuals, provide residents with a safe place while social workers help to address issues they face and work towards long-term, stable accommodation for them.

Nominated MP Anthea Ong asked for the number of people booked by the police under the Destitute Persons Act.

Mr Lee said people do not face penalties for being homeless, and only a small group unable to care for themselves and who have no family support are subject to the Act.

Even then, they are persuaded to admit themselves to a welfare home to get support, and the legislation is used only "as a matter of last resort".

The number of people who decline help is not tracked, he added.

About 1,900 people are housed in welfare homes where they receive care and rehabilitation, and are reintegrated into the community where possible.

Replying to Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC), Mr Lee said 90 per cent of people in transitional shelters and welfare homes are single, divorced, widowed or separated.

The minister also took questions from parliamentarians about people who remain homeless despite the Government's and Peers' efforts.

Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) asked about the current situation and what further steps would be taken to help these people.

Mr Lee said those who cannot go home face a variety of circumstances like family disputes, and engaging them is ongoing work.

"Safe distancing ambassadors have gone around with the help of social workers to identify people who are out there in the open not because they refuse to comply (with circuit breaker rules), but because they have serious underlying issues back home," he said.

Mr Lee said the crisis has reaffirmed the importance of close collaboration between government agencies and community partners, which allows help to be extended swiftly to the homeless.

"Our aim is not only to keep homeless people and rough sleepers safe during the Covid-19 outbreak, but also to help them resolve their underlying challenges and get back on their feet beyond this period," he said.