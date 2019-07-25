2 radicalised Singaporeans who intended to join ISIS in Syria detained under ISA

SINGAPORE - Two radicalised Singaporeans intending to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have been detained under the Internal Security Act.

One of them, Kuthubdeen Haja Najumudeen, 36, a licensed moneychanger, had visited the mastermind of the April terror attacks in Sri Lanka three times and donated funds to his group.

He was arrested in May, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Thursday (July 25).

The other, former delivery assistant Suderman Samikin, 47, had joined a pro-ISIS Facebook group and was prepared to help two pro-ISIS elements who wanted to visit Singapore to buy tactical gear to fight in Syria.

He was arrested earlier this month.