Some arrive fully kitted with bulletproof vests. Some travel with their helmets on. And one went as far as travelling with smoke grenades in his suitcase just in case these may be needed.

Yet whatever they wear or carry, one objective bonds top politicians from Western countries now descending on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv: all are paying homage and wish to be seen with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, arguably the world's most attractive political leader.