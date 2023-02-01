Zahid knows Malaysia’s political scene has changed and so too must Umno

The question is whether the party that emerges from the purge is one that is more progressive or one that harks back to its yesteryears

James Chin

Malaysia DPM Zahid Hamidi (in red) with PM Anwar Ibrahim (right) at an event to launch Mr Anwar's new Malaysia Madani slogan. PHOTO: ZAHID HAMIDI/FACEBOOK
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday made his ground-breaking first official visit to Singapore since taking office. In the Republic, he signed three agreements and expressed his intention to resolve outstanding bilateral issues.

Yet the biggest political news dominating the Malaysian news cycle for several days has been the sacking of several Umno heavyweights from the party, including former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former housing minister Noh Omar. A total of 44 members were purged. Former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein and a handful of others were suspended.

