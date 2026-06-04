YouTube: Hollywood’s new talent pipeline

A new generation of film-makers coincides with Gen Z’s interest in going to the movies.

A horror film performing well at the box office does not turn heads on its own – the genre has become one of Hollywood’s surest bets in an uncertain theatrical landscape. What is surprising is how decisively A24’s latest film, Backrooms, has broken through. With an US$81 million (S$104 million) domestic opening weekend, it is the highest-grossing debut in the studio’s history.

Backrooms achieved another milestone when Kane Parsons became the youngest film-maker to direct a movie for the studio. As a teenager, Parsons transformed the popular “creepypasta”, or user-generated internet urban legend, into a viral YouTube web series before A24 came calling about a feature film adaptation.