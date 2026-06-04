Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

YouTube: Hollywood’s new talent pipeline

A new generation of film-makers coincides with Gen Z’s interest in going to the movies.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Actress Renate Reinsve in Backrooms, a box office hit.

Actress Renate Reinsve in Backrooms (2026), a box-office horror hit.

PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

Miles Surrey

Google Preferred Source badge

A horror film performing well at the box office does not turn heads on its own – the genre has become one of Hollywood’s surest bets in an uncertain theatrical landscape. What is surprising is how decisively A24’s latest film, Backrooms, has broken through. With an US$81 million (S$104 million) domestic opening weekend, it is the highest-grossing debut in the studio’s history.

Backrooms achieved another milestone when Kane Parsons became the youngest film-maker to direct a movie for the studio. As a teenager, Parsons transformed the popular “creepypasta”, or user-generated internet urban legend, into a viral YouTube web series before A24 came calling about a feature film adaptation.

See more on

YouTube

Movies

Pop culture

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.