Your future AI will have multiple personalities

Chatbots are not just useful for writing essays and e-mails. Those designed to show empathy and retain memories about their users are already acting as personal guides. A man who recently tried using a chatbot called Pi realised it could help him give up smoking if he went to it each time he had a craving. Whenever he did, it would remind him of all the reasons why quitting was a good idea, including being around in the future for his child.

Pi’s creator is a Silicon Valley start-up called Inflection, which raised a remarkable US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) last week to build a “personal AI (artificial intelligence) for everyone”, a chatbot that can act as a confidante for personal matters. The funding round made Inflection the second-highest-funded generative AI start-up after OpenAI, which has raised more than US$11 billion to date. But the company behind ChatGPT is chasing a different sort of vision and reportedly working on a personal assistant that will be much more functional and work-oriented than the original ChatGPT or Pi, which are more like digital companions.