Your future AI will have multiple personalities

Some of the most promising AI assistants are being primed in very different ways to help us in our work and personal lives

Parmy Olson

While it might seem odd to engage with software on a personal level, AI builders say the world is heading in that direction. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chatbots are not just useful for writing essays and e-mails. Those designed to show empathy and retain memories about their users are already acting as personal guides. A man who recently tried using a chatbot called Pi realised it could help him give up smoking if he went to it each time he had a craving. Whenever he did, it would remind him of all the reasons why quitting was a good idea, including being around in the future for his child.

Pi’s creator is a Silicon Valley start-up called Inflection, which raised a remarkable US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) last week to build a “personal AI (artificial intelligence) for everyone”, a chatbot that can act as a confidante for personal matters. The funding round made Inflection the second-highest-funded generative AI start-up after OpenAI, which has raised more than US$11 billion to date. But the company behind ChatGPT is chasing a different sort of vision and reportedly working on a personal assistant that will be much more functional and work-oriented than the original ChatGPT or Pi, which are more like digital companions.

