In the movie Top Gun: Maverick, a navy rear admiral criticises the pilot Pete Mitchell aka Maverick, played by actor Tom Cruise: "Thirty plus years of service. Combat medals. Citations. Only man to shoot down three enemy planes in the last 40 years.

"Yet you can't get a promotion, you won't retire, and despite your best efforts, you refuse to die. You should be at least a two-star admiral by now. Yet here you are, captain. Why is that?"