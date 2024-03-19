You think AI will render coding redundant? Not so fast

In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) has become central to our technological landscape, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang recently set the cat among the pigeons with a bold assertion. He said at the World Government Summit that it may no longer be necessary for people to learn programming or, more broadly, computer science, as AI could do the job.

Mr Huang’s pronouncement has naturally stirred unease among students and parents who have invested heavily in coding education, viewing it as a crucial skillset for the future. But it also opens doors for us to discuss the evolving role of education in the age of artificial intelligence.