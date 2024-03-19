You think AI will render coding redundant? Not so fast

AI has its limitations while computer education is about a way of thinking that goes beyond code. We need to combine both for the best outcomes.

Jungpil Hahn

AI-generated programs are inherently limited by the scope of the prompts they receive from users and how specific these are. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Mar 19, 2024, 05:40 AM
Published
Mar 19, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) has become central to our technological landscape, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang recently set the cat among the pigeons with a bold assertion. He said at the World Government Summit that it may no longer be necessary for people to learn programming or, more broadly, computer science, as AI could do the job.

Mr Huang’s pronouncement has naturally stirred unease among students and parents who have invested heavily in coding education, viewing it as a crucial skillset for the future. But it also opens doors for us to discuss the evolving role of education in the age of artificial intelligence.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top