I was just out of university and at the end of my first week in work when an older colleague took me aside, in the pub, inevitably. “You seem like a nice guy,” said this careworn veteran, who might have been 32 at the time, “but you give the impression that you’re studying journalism, not practising it.”

He had a point, which I took to heart. But this exchange came back to me as I read the latest headlines about how anxious today’s employers seem about their newest recruits.