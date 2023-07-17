You are not imagining it: Social media is in chaos

War is breaking out on social media, and it could radically change how the Internet works and how we experience it.

On July 6, Meta rolled out Threads, a social media product similar to Twitter that quickly got more than 100 million sign-ups. This is more than just a tech founder cage match – it is the latest incident in a pattern of increasing chaos. Large parts of Internet community site Reddit went dark recently in a user protest over its decision to charge other companies more for using its data. This came right after the live-streaming platform Twitch walked back restrictions on creators after boycott threats. There is change in the air in social media, and it is spreading fast.