In June, at the age of 63, British musician Kate Bush became the oldest woman to top the UK singles chart. Running Up That Hill was first released 37 years ago, but its inclusion in the Netflix hit series Stranger Things this year sent it sprinting up the chart again.

"It's hard to take in the speed at which this has all been happening," Bush, obviously thrilled, posted on her website. "So many young people who love the show (are) discovering the song for the first time.